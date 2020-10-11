A UAE Endurance Athlete Completed 71KM On His Birthday For A Brilliant Cause

Birthdays are super special for everyone. But what better way to celebrate than with others and FOR others? This is where people like Romeo come in. For his 34th birthday, Ultra Athlete Romeo (@ultramanromeo) decided to cover a distance of 34km and wait for it…he completed this distance three ways – by cycling, walking, AND swimming. Romeo’s will is definitely worth talking about. Not ONLY did he finish 102km… he did it all after a FULL night shift!

And all of this for a great cause! Romeo did the above challenge in Al Ain to raise donations in the form of 34 helmets and 2 bicycles

All the donations will be a part of the project, BeSeekLeta for Every Juan