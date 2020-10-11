Latest
A UAE Endurance Athlete Completed 71KM On His Birthday For A Brilliant Cause
Birthdays are super special for everyone. But what better way to celebrate than with others and FOR others? This is where people like Romeo come in.
For his 34th birthday, Ultra Athlete Romeo (@ultramanromeo) decided to cover a distance of 34km and wait for it…he completed this distance three ways – by cycling, walking, AND swimming.
Romeo’s will is definitely worth talking about. Not ONLY did he finish 102km… he did it all after a FULL night shift!
And all of this for a great cause!
Romeo did the above challenge in Al Ain to raise donations in the form of 34 helmets and 2 bicycles
All the donations will be a part of the project, BeSeekLeta for Every Juan
The athlete also challenged other athletes to do any of these – a 34km cycling round, 34 laps, 3.4km run, 3.4km swim.
This is not the first time Romeo has completed his share of good deeds. Earlier this year, he used up 19 days of April to complete an interesting COVID 19 V 19 Project, which consisted of running 19km for 19 days on an indoor treadmill and cycling 19km x laps.
A frontliner himself, Romeo works as an Emergency Medical Technician in the Emergency and Public Safety Department Abu Dhabi.
He doesn’t intend to stop his charity events anytime soon. In November, Romeo plans to donate 320 pieces of helmets and other basic relief packs. Likewise, in December he plans to cycle the seven Emirates in one ride.
More power to you, Romeo!