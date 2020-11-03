Announcements
Wave Those Flags At 11am! Today Is UAE Flag Day
Today is UAE Flag Day!
The day that celebrates the date HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan became President of the UAE. Launched in 2013 by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE,and the Ruler of Dubai, UAE Flag Day is a proud day for both citizens and residents to proudly wave the flag of the country we call home.
Today at 11am people all over the country will raise the UAE Flag to celebrate
UAE Flag Day is a day of pride for Emiratis to celebrate the proud achievements of the country
يوم الوطن
يوم العز
يوم الفخر
يوم السلام
يوم التسامح
في #يوم_العلم #الامارات pic.twitter.com/WY4Xp0DT71
— عبدالله العيدروس🇦🇪 (@alaidrooos) November 3, 2020
Celebrations are limited this year, but people are waving a virtual flag online
Students getting involved in classroom celebrations across the country
@IndianHigh_DXB
Veda Subramanian, Grade 3 H
Celebrating UAE Flag Day 2020 pic.twitter.com/n0hT0d0kIV
— Rekha Kumar (@RekhaKumar14) November 3, 2020