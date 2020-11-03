د . إAEDSRر . س

Wave Those Flags At 11am! Today Is UAE Flag Day

Today is UAE Flag Day!

The day that celebrates the date HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan became President of the UAE. Launched in 2013 by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE,and the Ruler of Dubai, UAE Flag Day is a proud day for both citizens and residents to proudly wave the flag of the country we call home.

Today at 11am people all over the country will raise the UAE Flag to celebrate

 

UAE Flag Day is a day of pride for Emiratis to celebrate the proud achievements of the country

Celebrations are limited this year, but people are waving a virtual flag online

Students getting involved in classroom celebrations across the country

Wave your flag and share the vids on #lovindubai so we can repost!

 

