UAE Golden Visa Holders Are Getting More Perks With The Coveted Esaad Discount Card

When you hear the words ‘Golden Visa’ do you also hear a ring of opera after it or is it just us? Just us, right?

Well, the folks who were able to get their hands on the prestigious Golden Visas have perks on perks on perks because of how much they’ve contributed and/or will contribute to the UAE.

Now Golden Visa holders will be gifted with a FREE Esaad loyalty card, opening up the doors to endless possibilities and of course, DEALS

Holders of 5-year and 10-year golden visas in #Dubai to get the coveted Esaad privilege cardhttps://t.co/OfEDgQN4Xc pic.twitter.com/om6Z5XXBcS — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 18, 2022

In case you’re wondering what this card is, basically, the loyalty card offers its members a host of exclusive offers and discounts at over 7K brands

Perfect timing since the world is experiencing a bit of inflation. The cards are issued by Dubai Police and of course, they’re free for select Golden Visa holders.