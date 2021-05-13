UAE Hosted An Emergency Virtual Meeting To Discuss The Situation In Jerusalem And Al Aqsa Mosque

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) held a virtual ’emergency’ meeting on Wednesday to discuss developments in Jerusalem and the Al Aqsa Mosque, according to WAM. The meeting included speeches by speakers and reps of Arab parliaments, as well as a closing statement.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces expressed his concern over the acts of violence in occupied East Jerusalem

Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince then reiterated his condemnation of all forms of violence and hatred, stressing the importance of ending acts of aggression that resulted in tension in Jerusalem and maintaining the sanctity of the Al Aqsa Mosque.