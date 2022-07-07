د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

UAE Nationals Working In The Government Sector Can Get A Year-Long Paid Leave To Start Their Own Business

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

The opportunities in this country are absolutely unmatched! The UAE is always encouraging its citizens and residents to work on their dreams and that’s why today’s Cabinet meeting is so important. Hint: year-long leave?

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, chaired a Cabinet meeting today and made a life-changing announcement

UAE nationals who work in the government sector can take up to a year-long leave to start their own business ventures … and they’ll still earn half their normal salary during that period

The year-long paid leave will encourage citizens to start their entrepreneurial journeys

Gone are the days when you need to dramatically quit your job to start your own business! Emiratis in government jobs will be able to retain their jobs, get half their salaries and for up to an entire year.

“Our goal is to encourage the youth to take advantage of the huge commercial opportunities offered by our national economy,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

Once the citizen has decided they would like to take the sabbatical to start their own business ventures, their leave will be approved by the head of the federal authority that they work for.

Also Read: The UAE President Announces An AED14 Billion Increase In Support For Citizens

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

Share

Powered by WP Socializer