UAE Nationals Working In The Government Sector Can Get A Year-Long Paid Leave To Start Their Own Business

The opportunities in this country are absolutely unmatched! The UAE is always encouraging its citizens and residents to work on their dreams and that’s why today’s Cabinet meeting is so important. Hint: year-long leave?

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, chaired a Cabinet meeting today and made a life-changing announcement

UAE nationals who work in the government sector can take up to a year-long leave to start their own business ventures … and they’ll still earn half their normal salary during that period

#مجلس_الوزراء برئاسة محمد بن راشد يعتمد إجازة التفرغ للعمل الحر للمواطنين العاملين في الحكومة الاتحادية وإقرار قروض سكنية للمواطنين بقيمة 2.4 مليار درهم للستة أشهر القادمة pic.twitter.com/StgDnadJnT — UAEGOV (@UAEmediaoffice) July 7, 2022

The year-long paid leave will encourage citizens to start their entrepreneurial journeys

Gone are the days when you need to dramatically quit your job to start your own business! Emiratis in government jobs will be able to retain their jobs, get half their salaries and for up to an entire year.

“Our goal is to encourage the youth to take advantage of the huge commercial opportunities offered by our national economy,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted. Once the citizen has decided they would like to take the sabbatical to start their own business ventures, their leave will be approved by the head of the federal authority that they work for.

وأقررنا اليوم ضمن المجلس قرار إجازة التفرغ للمواطنين العاملين في الحكومة الراغبين في إدارة أعمالهم الحرة .الإجازة تبلغ عام كامل بنصف الراتب مع الحفاظ على الوظيفة ..هدفنا تشجيع شبابنا على الاستفادة من الفرص التجارية الضخمة التي يوفرها اقتصادنا الوطني .. pic.twitter.com/3UpZ8PG8yY — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) July 7, 2022

Also Read: The UAE President Announces An AED14 Billion Increase In Support For Citizens