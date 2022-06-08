UAE Outdoor Workers Are Getting A Break From 12:30pm To 3pm Until September

The sun definitely shines bright during the summer months in the UAE. While most of us learn and work in air-conditioned rooms, some people are forced to work under the sun and when it’s most hot outside.

Summer officially starts on June 21 but it definitely already started around here.

The UAE is giving outdoor workers a midday break from June 15 to September 15

#MOHRE will begin implementing the mid-day break in open spaces from 12:30 PM until 3 PM starting 15 June until 15 September. Several businesses whose nature requires the continuation of work are excluded from the ban. #UAE pic.twitter.com/kIRnIhOUlD — MOHRE_UAE وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) June 8, 2022

Under the directives of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), workers are prohibited from working in open areas and under the sun from 12:30pm to 3pm for 3 months

Although workers can begin work before 12:30, they must take a break from then until 3pm. Employers must provide their workers with a shaded place to rest during that break. If they do not comply, they will be subject to fines ranging between AED5,000 and AED50,000.

Employers must also make sure that they have ample access to water, salt, lemon, and first aid kits.