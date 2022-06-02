UAE Residents Have Some Mixed Opinions On The Depp V Heard Verdict

Last night the jury came to a unanimous decision regarding the Johnny Depp V Amber Heard trial. The trial finally came to an end after 6 weeks of testimony which recounted many relationship issues. The 7-member jury came to decision after 3 days of deliberation.

A little recap on who sued who and for what: Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife and actress Amber Heard for defamation because of an Op-Ed she wrote in The Washington Post in 2018; effectively suing her for $50 million. In return, she countersued Depp for $100 million.

Johnny Depp won the case against Amber Heard and was awarded $15 million

Depp prevailed in his 3 counts of defamation against Heard but the jury also decided that he defamed her on 1 of 3 counts in her countersuit. What does that mean? She was awarded $2 million.

Johnny has a lot of fans and many believed that he was the victim of domestic abuse whilst married to Amber but it seems like people forgot the case was about defamation and the Op-Ed. Both released a statement shortly after the verdict was announced on June 1. Amber’s one read quite disappointed while Johnny’s was quite relieved with the outcome, saying “gave me my life back.”

Now the tea is definitely still pipping hot and even the people who didn’t know who Amber Heard was, were tuned in to the case

I hope people managed to sleep better last night knowing that Johnny Depp won the case, i know a lot of you were truly concerned about the outcome — Omar (@Oelsadek_) June 2, 2022

He told the world like she said he would (if you know, you know)

Here’s her statement that followed the verdict.

“Tell the world Johnny, see what a Judge or Jury thinks. Tell the world, I Johnny Depp, a man, am a victim too of domestic violence. See how many people believe or side with you.” Now – Disproportionate power, influence, freedom of speech, bla, bla. How ironic! #JohnnyDepp ❤️ https://t.co/KTE2P806Ve — oddgems (@oddgems) June 2, 2022

Many residents saw the bigger picture behind the trial; that men could be victims of domestic abuse

Johnny Depp winning his defamation case against Amber Heard is a reminder that women CAN be abusers too. The era of ‘believe women no matter what’ should rightly be put in the dustbin after this verdict. — Belamour Affairs (@shermy02894617) June 2, 2022

Fans from all over the world tuned in to the live stream of the trial and everybody had their own theories

Johnny was in almost every child’s favourite movie, so if you see that he’s in court, you’ll ask why.

I get your point, but they are not just two people from the United States. Johnny Depp is a global megastar with fans in every country. He has had a long illustrious career. Of course when something related to him will become public, things will dominate timelines. https://t.co/xSXmoQx4HF — Aisha Yaqub 🇦🇪🇬🇧 عائشة يعقوب (@AeshaYaqub) June 2, 2022

There were a few who didn’t care at all

The amount of people who care about the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial is really funny to me. — Basel Anabtawi (Basel Meets) (@BaselAnabtawi) June 1, 2022

That’s definitely one way to look at it… however he did ask for $50 million not 100

Some felt bad for Heard

@realamberheard I stand by you. Please appeal. Let’s see if women everywhere can come together to support you. — Ananda Shakespeare (@sisterrock) June 2, 2022

And others… not so much