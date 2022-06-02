د . إAEDSRر . س

UAE Residents Have Some Mixed Opinions On The Depp V Heard Verdict

Last night the jury came to a unanimous decision regarding the Johnny Depp V Amber Heard trial. The trial finally came to an end after 6 weeks of testimony which recounted many relationship issues. The 7-member jury came to decision after 3 days of deliberation.

A little recap on who sued who and for what: Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife and actress Amber Heard for defamation because of an Op-Ed she wrote in The Washington Post in 2018; effectively suing her for $50 million. In return, she countersued Depp for $100 million.

Johnny Depp won the case against Amber Heard and was awarded $15 million

Depp prevailed in his 3 counts of defamation against Heard but the jury also decided that he defamed her on 1 of 3 counts in her countersuit. What does that mean? She was awarded $2 million.

Johnny has a lot of fans and many believed that he was the victim of domestic abuse whilst married to Amber but it seems like people forgot the case was about defamation and the Op-Ed. Both released a statement shortly after the verdict was announced on June 1. Amber’s one read quite disappointed while Johnny’s was quite relieved with the outcome, saying “gave me my life back.”

Now the tea is definitely still pipping hot and even the people who didn’t know who Amber Heard was, were tuned in to the case

He told the world like she said he would (if you know, you know)

Here’s her statement that followed the verdict.

Many residents saw the bigger picture behind the trial; that men could be victims of domestic abuse

Fans from all over the world tuned in to the live stream of the trial and everybody had their own theories

Johnny was in almost every child’s favourite movie, so if you see that he’s in court, you’ll ask why.

There were a few who didn’t care at all

That’s definitely one way to look at it… however he did ask for $50 million not 100

@catboyandlorra Did #johnnydepp get DUBIZZLED?! #dubai #dxb #uae #dubaitiktok #uaetiktok #fyp #foryourpage #news #breaking #breakingnews #dubizzle ♬ News Headlines BGM(1075079) – ArcTracks

Some felt bad for Heard

And others… not so much

