UAE Has Successfully Achieved Its Desired Goal Of The COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign

The Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported that the UAE has hit the 100 percent mark on COVID-19 vaccines for targeted categories

Through the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the UAE ensured the nationwide availability of the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society. This allowed widespread immunity and controlled the spread of the virus.

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign aimed to inoculate front-liners, volunteers, community members, the elderly and individuals with chronic diseases.

According to Reuters, during the last week, the UAE administered an average of 7,053 doses per day

Earlier this year, at the World Economic Forum, the UAE became the top country with a population of over one million to address the coronavirus pandemic. It also has the highest rate of fully vaccinated individuals.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) uses the hashtag #TogetherWeRecover and believes that vaccinations are the best way to defeat this pandemic.

It states that the higher the level of vaccination in the community, the higher is the percentage of immunity: “Therefore, we are closer to reaching recovery, as acquiring herd immunity through the vaccine is the most successful way to eliminate the virus.”