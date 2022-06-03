Dubai
UAE Has Successfully Achieved Its Desired Goal Of The COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign
The Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported that the UAE has hit the 100 percent mark on COVID-19 vaccines for targeted categories
Through the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the UAE ensured the nationwide availability of the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society. This allowed widespread immunity and controlled the spread of the virus.
The COVID-19 vaccination campaign aimed to inoculate front-liners, volunteers, community members, the elderly and individuals with chronic diseases.
#UAE achieves desired goal of National #COVID19 Vaccination Campaign #WamNews pic.twitter.com/ATxeLy2lN0
— WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) June 2, 2022
According to Reuters, during the last week, the UAE administered an average of 7,053 doses per day
Earlier this year, at the World Economic Forum, the UAE became the top country with a population of over one million to address the coronavirus pandemic. It also has the highest rate of fully vaccinated individuals.
The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) uses the hashtag #TogetherWeRecover and believes that vaccinations are the best way to defeat this pandemic.
It states that the higher the level of vaccination in the community, the higher is the percentage of immunity: “Therefore, we are closer to reaching recovery, as acquiring herd immunity through the vaccine is the most successful way to eliminate the virus.”
UAE achieves the targeted goal of the National COVID-19 Recovery Plan, and announces reaching 100% of immunized and fully vaccinated targeted groups.#TogetherWeRecover pic.twitter.com/PMEiUBvDiq
— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) June 2, 2022