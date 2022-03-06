UAE Will Fine And Jail Men Who Harass Women In A Public Road

The UAE’s Public Prosecution announced on Saturday through its social media accounts that new penalties have been put in place for molesting a female in an indecent way, wether it be by words or acts on a public road, according to WAM.

Article 412 states that an individual can get fined up to AED10,000 and imprisoned for one year, if:

1. Molests a female in an indecent way by words or acts on a public road or in a frequented place

2. Disguises in a female apparel and enters in this disguise a place reserved for women or where entry is forbidden, at that time, for other than women. Should the male perpetrated a crime in such situation, this shall be considered an aggravating circumstances.

The Public Prosecution is continuously contributing efforts to increase awareness on new legislations in the UAE

So if you want to keep updated, keep your eyes peeled on the Public Prosecution’s official Twitter account.

