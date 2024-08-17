The UAE’s Oldest Mosque Is A Cosy Spot Just Two Hours Away From Dubai

The UAE is the best example of a country that can be modern while also staying rooted in religion.

Al Bidya Mosque is a significant historical site located in Fujairah. It is recognized as one of the oldest mosques in the UAE, with its construction estimated around 1446 AD, although some sources suggest it may be younger

Also known as the Ottoman Mosque, it is built from local materials such as stone and mud bricks, showcasing the architectural style of its time. Its unique structure features four domes supported by a central pillar, and it is surrounded by a rectangular courtyard and ancient watchtowers, adding to its historical significance.

Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!

A Dubai family visited the mosque and they LOVED it

@Dubai auf Deutsch describes it as a “magical historical site in Fujairah” that they stumbled upon while road tripping in Fujairah.

The mosque’s interior is characterized by a simple yet functional design, including a small mihrab that indicates the direction of Mecca, a pulpit, and several small windows that provide natural light. Despite its age, Al Bidya Mosque is still in use today, hosting daily prayers and attracting both worshippers and tourists.

Al Bidya Mosque is open to visitors provided they adhere to modest dress codes

Location here

The surrounding area is rich in history, with archaeological remnants that hint at the region’s long-standing cultural heritage. Fujairah is also the spot if you want to escape the hot weather for a bit!

Al Bidya Mosque not only serves as a place of worship but also as a testament to the craftsmanship and architectural ingenuity of the 15th century. It stands as a symbol of the region’s Islamic heritage and is a popular destination for those interested in the history and culture of the UAE.

READ NEXT: A Man Stole A Rolls Royce During A Test Drive In Dubai And Got Jail Time+Deportation

Stay in the loop with Dubai’s hottest news, right at your fingertips! Download the Lovin Dubai app for FREE to catch the latest stories on your phone.

Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!

Plus, the Lovin Dubai newsletter just got a refresh! Sign up now for your daily dose of news, straight to your inbox!