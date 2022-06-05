UAE’s President Visited Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Among Other Emirate’s Rulers

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, recently visited His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai in as part of his official fraternal visits to all the rulers of the other Emirates.

He visited the rulers of Dubai, UAQ, RAK, and Fujairah too

Apart from having visited Dubai’s ruler, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also made a stop to see Their Highnesses Sheikh Said bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain; Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah and Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah.

#UAEPresident visits Mohammed bin Rashid, as part of His Highness’s fraternal visits and consultations with the rulers of the Emirates.#WamVideo https://t.co/C7O4MTJh7i pic.twitter.com/nWYERdGnex — WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) June 4, 2022

The President of the UAE and Dubai’s ruler met at Nabeel Palace

…where both leaders wished each other continued welfare, and unified growth for the UAE. A few issues were also touched up on, in which both leaders discussed the enhancement or development together.

I was pleased to meet with my brothers, the Rulers Mohammed bin Rashid, Hamad bin Mohammed, Saud bin Rashid and Saud bin Saqr. Our discussions focused on ways to support and empower the people of the UAE, build on our nation’s achievements and realise our development ambitions. pic.twitter.com/Gqmn7QhDbF — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) June 4, 2022

