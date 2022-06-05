د . إAEDSRر . س

Dubai

UAE’s President Visited Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Among Other Emirate’s Rulers

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

UAE’s President Visited Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Among Other Emirate’s Rulers

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, recently visited His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai in as part of his official fraternal visits to all the rulers of the other Emirates.

He visited the rulers of Dubai, UAQ, RAK, and Fujairah too

Apart from having visited Dubai’s ruler, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also made a stop to see Their Highnesses Sheikh Said bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain; Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah and Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah.

The President of the UAE and Dubai’s ruler met at Nabeel Palace

…where both leaders wished each other continued welfare, and unified growth for the UAE. A few issues were also touched up on, in which both leaders discussed the enhancement or development together.

READ MORE: UAE Has Successfully Achieved Its Desired Goal Of The COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign

The Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported that the UAE has hit the 100 percent mark on COVID-19 vaccines for targeted categories

Through the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the UAE ensured the nationwide availability of the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society. This allowed widespread immunity and controlled the spread of the virus.

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign aimed to inoculate front-liners, volunteers, community members, the elderly and individuals with chronic diseases.

Read the rest here.

 

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

Share

Powered by WP Socializer