Coronavirus
The UAE Has Been Removed From The UK Travel Corridor
The UK travel guidelines for people arriving from the UAE have been updated.
Anyone travelling from the UAE to England, Northern Ireland, and Wales after 4am (GMT) on Tuesday will need to self-isolate for 10 days, this follows Scotland who updated their guidelines on Monday.
The UK Government updated the travel requirements overnight
If you are returning to England, Northern Ireland, and Wales from the UAE on or after 4am on 12 January, you will need to self-isolate on your return.
If you are returning to Scotland from Dubai on or after 4am on 11 January, you need to self-isolate on your return. If you are returning to Scotland from the remainder of the UAE on or after 4am on 12 January, you will need to self-isolate on your return.
