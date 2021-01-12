The UAE Has Been Removed From The UK Travel Corridor

If you are returning to England, Northern Ireland, and Wales from the UAE on or after 4am on 12 January, you will need to self-isolate on your return.

If you are returning to Scotland from Dubai on or after 4am on 11 January, you need to self-isolate on your return. If you are returning to Scotland from the remainder of the UAE on or after 4am on 12 January, you will need to self-isolate on your return.