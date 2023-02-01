Top South African Comedian Marc Lottering Is Coming To Dubai For One Night Only!

If you’re a fan of stand-up, you’ve landed on the right page.

South Africa’s Marc Lottering has been in the business of making people laugh for over two decades, he’s brought the LOLs to a packed house in Dubai before and he’s doing it again this February at The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates brought to you by Blu Blood Entertainment.

Marc has sold out shows everywhere from his native South Africa, to Namibia, London, and Australia and he brings his show ‘Uncle Marc’ to Dubai for one night only on February 24. Don’t miss it!

The show is a quirky take on everyday life, that’s so relatable

I love having the opportunity to travel to other countries to share South African stories but more than that, my material is relatable to everyone not just South Africans.

Marc draws on experiences from his own life, yano like how wrinkles are a sign of a well-lived life and the medicine cabinet full of bottles to keep him healthy… not JUST for Marc Lottering fans, if you love solid stand-up, you’re in for a treat with this one!

The important bits:

Where? Theatre at Mall of the Emirates

When? Friday, February 24 at 8.30 pm

How much? Tickets from AED 150 are now available at PlatinumList

Age restriction PG-18