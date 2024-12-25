Uncover Qatar’s Magic: Ras Abrouq Desert Adventure for the Whole Family

Qatar’s Desert Adventure Awaits at Ras Abrouq For A Unique Family Experience

Qatar’s desert landscapes hold a charm that is both timeless and thrilling, and this winter, Visit Qatar invites you to experience it all at Ras Abrouq. This desert activation, running from December 18, 2024, to January 18, 2025, is a celebration of adventure, culture, and relaxation tailored for families and explorers alike.

What’s in Store?

Ras Abrouq Desert Activation offers something for everyone, combining authentic Qatari experiences with modern comforts. Here are some highlights to look forward to:

Film City Exploration: A picturesque desert village that feels like stepping back in time. Wander through this unique film set that showcases Qatar’s architectural heritage. Film city includes many activities such as, traditional kids game, Torba farm market and more.

The Desert Escape: Immerse yourself in the serenity of the unique rock formation. Whether it’s sandboarding, stargazing, or simply soaking in the peaceful ambiance, there’s no shortage of ways to unwind.

Wildlife Park Adventures: Encounter the fascinating desert wildlife in their natural habitat. This family-friendly attraction promises education and entertainment for kids and adults alike. Such as mini safari, horse and camel rides and more.

Glamping Zone: Take camping to the next level with luxury tents designed for ultimate comfort. Enjoy cozy evenings under the stars without sacrificing convenience.

Activities for Everyone

The Ras Abrouq Desert Activation is designed to be inclusive and fun for all ages. Here’s a peek at what you can expect:

Camel Parades: A must-see spectacle that captures the spirit of Qatar’s rich desert traditions.

Cultural Workshops: Learn about Qatari heritage through interactive sessions in art, music, and crafts.

Hot Air Balloon Rides: Soar over the desert and take in breathtaking views of the golden sands.

Stargazing Nights: Discover the magic of the desert sky, far from city lights.

Flexible Packages for Every Visitor

From weekday deals to weekend escapes, Ras Abrouq offers a range of affordable premium packages to suit your schedule and preferences. Specialized experiences, such as stargazing nights and hot air balloon rides, are also available for booking. Stay comfortable with casual, desert-friendly attire. Think lightweight fabrics and sturdy footwear to navigate the desert with ease.

The Ras Abrouq Desert Activation isn’t just an event; it’s an invitation to experience Qatar in all its beauty. Whether you’re glamping under the stars, exploring the wildlife park, or enjoying the cultural workshops, this desert escape promises memories you’ll cherish forever.

Important Bits

What: Ras Abrouq Desert Activation, A family-friendly event featuring adventure, culture & relaxation

When: December 18, 2024, to January 18, 2025

Where: Ras Abrouq, Qatar

Tickets: Available online at Platinumlist