Uncover Qatar’s Magic: Ras Abrouq Desert Adventure for the Whole Family

Qatar’s desert landscapes hold a charm that is both timeless and thrilling, and this winter, Visit Qatar invites you to experience it all at Ras Abrouq. This desert activation, running from December 18, 2024, to January 18, 2025, is a celebration of adventure, culture, and relaxation tailored for families and explorers alike.
Ras Abrouq Desert Activation offers something for everyone, combining authentic Qatari experiences with modern comforts. Here are some highlights to look forward to:
The Ras Abrouq Desert Activation is designed to be inclusive and fun for all ages. Here’s a peek at what you can expect:
From weekday deals to weekend escapes, Ras Abrouq offers a range of affordable premium packages to suit your schedule and preferences. Specialized experiences, such as stargazing nights and hot air balloon rides, are also available for booking. Stay comfortable with casual, desert-friendly attire. Think lightweight fabrics and sturdy footwear to navigate the desert with ease.
The Ras Abrouq Desert Activation isn’t just an event; it’s an invitation to experience Qatar in all its beauty. Whether you’re glamping under the stars, exploring the wildlife park, or enjoying the cultural workshops, this desert escape promises memories you’ll cherish forever.
What: Ras Abrouq Desert Activation, A family-friendly event featuring adventure, culture & relaxation
When: December 18, 2024, to January 18, 2025
Where: Ras Abrouq, Qatar
Tickets: Available online at Platinumlist
