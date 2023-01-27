Latest
Here’s What You Can Get For Under AED100 At This Bargain Drinks Store
When you hear UNISAT, there are a couple of things you need to know…
UNISAT claim to have the best offers in town, their store is HUGE and they offer 50% discounts regularly. Are you planning a bash? Or, stocking up for the long haul? A quick trip to UNISAT Ajman is well worth your time, particularly if you love a bargain. (I mean, who doesn’t!?)
Deals SOOO good that even reducing taxes can’t beat ’em
Open daily till 1am, UNISAT is going BIG with deals for the month of February: Here’s what you can get for under AED100
- Buy 4 branded selected liquor with Duffel Bag FREE for AED80
- Jack for AED99
- Favorite colored blue spirit from India for AED70 & get a balloon glass for FREE
- Cases of hop for less than AED99
- 4 bottles of hops for AED15
Plus, when you spend more you get higher rewards from AED500 and above! Selections from selected hops, spirits and vino. Conditions apply.
View this post on Instagram
Tap here to find more great deals in-store!
Follow to get daily updates and check our offers here
The important bits
Open 7 days a week from 9 am-midnight, daily
Call 0561199527 / +971561199520 for more deets.
Avail of FREE home delivery in Ajman on orders above AED200 (orders will be accepted until 11pm for same-day delivery).
Google Maps right here – Unisat Ajman location