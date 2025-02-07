Roses Fade, Chocolates Melt, But A Great Bottle From Unisat Ajman Lasts Forever

Valentine’s Day just got a whole lot sweeter (and smoother)!

Unisat Liquor Store in Ajman is celebrating the month of love with some seriously unbeatable deals that’ll have you raising a glass to romance and great spirits…

Whether you’re treating your sweetheart or stocking up for a gathering with friends, Unisat has you covered with thousands of products, from beers and spirits to wines and even liquor chocolates.

The best part? There are brand new arrivals and HUGE discounts on all your favorites!

Deals too good to miss:

Twin Pack Special : Buy a high end 12YO and get a bottle of high end 18YO FREE!

: Buy a high end 12YO and get a bottle of high end 18YO FREE! High end agave : Now just AED 799—yes, you read that right!

: Now just AED 799—yes, you read that right! Blue Label : At an exclusive AED 849!

: At an exclusive AED 849! Japanese spirits : Only AED 265!

: Only AED 265! Brut Gold, 75cl : A steal at AED 1225!

: A steal at AED 1225! Camus Intensity spirit : Starting from AED 135—perfect for any connoisseur!

: Starting from AED 135—perfect for any connoisseur! High end Scottish spirit: Starting at AED 199—because why not treat yourself?

For all the vine lovers out there, WoW Vines on Wednesdays brings up to 20% OFF on selected vines, and there are bundles you won’t want to miss!

Grab a bottle of vino starting at just AED 20 or score a bundle deal of 2+1 whisky starting at AED 120…

It’s a deal that’s too good to pass up!

And guess what? No liquor license? No problem!

You can shop freely at Unisat Ajman, and if you spend over AED 500, you’ll get even more rewards—extra drinks just for shopping, and the more you spend, the bigger the rewards!

So, whether you’re looking for a gift, stocking up your bar, or just treating yourself, Unisat Liquor Store in Ajman is your one-stop shop this Valentine’s month!

Take notes:

Location: Unisat Emirates, Ajman

Unisat Emirates, Ajman Contact: Call 056-1199527 or +971-561199520 for more details

Call 056-1199527 or +971-561199520 for more details Delivery: Free home delivery in Ajman on orders over AED 200 (same-day delivery available for orders placed until 11pm)

Free home delivery in Ajman on orders over AED 200 (same-day delivery available for orders placed until 11pm) Find It: Locate Unisat Ajman on Google Maps

Locate Unisat Ajman on Google Maps Stay Informed: Follow Unisat on Instagram for daily updates, contests, and giveaways

Follow Unisat on Instagram for daily updates, contests, and giveaways Website: HERE