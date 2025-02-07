Roses Fade, Chocolates Melt, But A Great Bottle From Unisat Ajman Lasts Forever

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Valentine’s Day just got a whole lot sweeter (and smoother)!
Whether you’re treating your sweetheart or stocking up for a gathering with friends, Unisat has you covered with thousands of products, from beers and spirits to wines and even liquor chocolates.
The best part? There are brand new arrivals and HUGE discounts on all your favorites!
Deals too good to miss:
For all the vine lovers out there, WoW Vines on Wednesdays brings up to 20% OFF on selected vines, and there are bundles you won’t want to miss!
It’s a deal that’s too good to pass up!
And guess what? No liquor license? No problem!
You can shop freely at Unisat Ajman, and if you spend over AED 500, you’ll get even more rewards—extra drinks just for shopping, and the more you spend, the bigger the rewards!
So, whether you’re looking for a gift, stocking up your bar, or just treating yourself, Unisat Liquor Store in Ajman is your one-stop shop this Valentine’s month!
