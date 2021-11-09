A Very Glamorous Fashion Week Is Coming To Dubai World Trade Centre

Where are my #fashhuns at?!

A seriously glam fashion event has just been announced and your attendance is required! Featuring the longest fashion runway in the Middle East, a dedicated fashion Trade Show, the youngest Emirati designer displaying her latest collection for the first time and the Vie Golden Lady Awards Night, beauty and fashion workshops… All of that and then some, the Vie Fashion Week is expected to be a HUGE fashionable affair .

Learn more and register your attendance right here

Plan your ‘fit and alert the WhatsApp group, Vie Fashion Week is coming to Dubai World Trade Centre from November 17 – 20

Incredible designers are preparing collections to show on the longest runway ever seen in the Middle East

Vie Fashion Week is the brainchild of Designers Akhil & Aiswarya from “A Square London” – The Fashion House, and they’re bringing a mix of innovative designers into the mix including the youngest Emirati Fashion Designer. Roudha Jamal Mahyo is just 15 years old, and she’ll join the talented crew at the trade show.

There will be over 30 designers, 40 exhibitors, over 100 models, and fashion and beauty workshops… What more do you need!?

PLUS, stay tuned for the first-ever Vie Awards show, Vie Golden Lady Awards Night aka the Fashion OSCARS!

Expect this to be a thoroughly glam affair complete with a BUZZING after party.

Vie Fashion Week is a Dubai World Trade Centre event and if you love fashion, mark this down as a must-visit!

Find out everything you need to know here