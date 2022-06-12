WATCH: A Viral Video Of A Little Boy Helping A Duck Cross The Road Is Too Cute

Spotted in Silicon Oasis , Dubai is this adorable little boy guiding ducks to cross the road safely, as you do.

We’ve seen many videos in the city, some surprising, some just peculiar and others – too cute, just like this one, sent across by one of our Lovin followers.

One step, two step, three steps – done!

Video via @samina.kabeer

Maria Cisco’s depiction of walking in Dubai

