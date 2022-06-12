د . إAEDSRر . س

WATCH: A Viral Video Of A Little Boy Helping A Duck Cross The Road Is Too Cute

WATCH: A Viral Video Of A Little Boy Helping A Duck Cross The Road Is Too Cute
Spotted in Silicon Oasis, Dubai is this adorable little boy guiding ducks to cross the road safely, as you do.
We’ve seen many videos in the city, some surprising, some just peculiar and others – too cute, just like this one, sent across by one of our Lovin followers.

One step, two step, three steps – done!

Video via @samina.kabeer


Now that we’re here, let’s check out all the other videos that have gone viral in Dubai

Maria Cisco’s depiction of walking in Dubai

The truth has never been truer!

In Dubai, we work hard, we play hard

The mini Emirates hostess

When everyone couldn’t stop obsessing over this latest addition to the Dubai Police fleet of vehicles

Ah, it’s never boring in this city

Dubai residents everyday:

via GIPHY

