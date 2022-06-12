Dubai
WATCH: A Viral Video Of A Little Boy Helping A Duck Cross The Road Is Too Cute
Spotted in Silicon Oasis, Dubai is this adorable little boy guiding ducks to cross the road safely, as you do.
We’ve seen many videos in the city, some surprising, some just peculiar and others – too cute, just like this one, sent across by one of our Lovin followers.
One step, two step, three steps – done!
Video via @samina.kabeer
