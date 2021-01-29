Latest
There Will Be FREE Extension Of Visas In Response To The UK Ban
British travelers’ visit visas in the UAE will be extended FREE of charge, as announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
Following news of the temporary ban for UK travelers coming to the and from the UAE.
Image Credits: Image by Judith Scharnowski
The UAE is serious about limiting the risks of the new COVID-19 variants from spreading
“The cornerstone of our fight against the pandemic has been PCR testing, awarding the UAE the highest testing rate per capita globally. In light of new variants in other parts of the world, the UAE has intensified efforts to mitigate these risks. New measures include requiring PCR tests for incoming travellers, imposing restrictions on entertainment venues, further limiting gatherings, and implementing awareness campaigns for the general public in a transparent and open manner,” says Hend Al Otaiba, Director of Strategic Communications at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stated.
Al Otaiba also added that the UAE is confident that its vaccination program, ranked second globally in doses administered per capita, is tackling the matter head on, along with the efficiency of its medical infrastructure and frontline workers.
The UK imposed travel ban was announced to take effect on January 29, Friday
Along with countries like Burundi and Rwanda, the temporary travel ban has taken effect on January 29, according to the UK embassy in the UAE.
What this means? No direct flights between the UAE and the UK will be allowed after today.
For British Citizens that may be affected by the travel ban, contact any of these 24/7 hotlines:
+971 4 309 4444 or +971 2 610 1100
