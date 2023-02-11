Volunteers Flocked To Expo City Dubai To Pack Relief Kits For Families In Turkey And Syria

UAE residents assembled in true Avengers style this morning at the Dubai Exhibition Center (DEC) at Expo City Dubai

Amassing necessary aid of food items (such as rice, lentils, pasta, canned chick peas, salt, oil, sugar and flour) alongside warm clothing and sanitary products, volunteers have been diligently packing thousands of these relief kits all morning.

These boxes will be sent to support families in the wake of the recent devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria where 23,000 people have lost their lives and thousands have been injured and rendered homeless in the cold.

This is a part of the nationwide community initiative “Bridges of Giving” led by Emirates Red Crescent Authority and Dubai Cares in close coordination with the UAE Ministry of Community Development (MOCD) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC).

“What’s coming is better than what is gone”

In a sweet gesture, children also volunteered by writing down notes showing their love and support to the people in Turkey and Syria affected by the calamity.

