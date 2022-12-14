Make This Season Extra Jolly With This Festive Frenzy Happening In The City

‘Tis the season to be jolly, and you gotta do it in style. With Christmas around the corner, gifts and festivities are to be welcomed! Awesome prizes, gifts, treats, and festivities await you at Santa’s Academy in Wafi City.

Experience the true festive magic under one of the largest Christmas trees in Dubai

That’s right guys, you get to go big this season with Wafi City’s gigantic Christmas tree which is actually considered to be one of the biggest in the entire city! Take some festive selfies, pose with the fam, or get a cute pic with Santa under this iconic Christmas tree you have to check out ASAP.

Get a chance to treat yourself this season with their amazing prizes at Santa’s Grotto

By attending this awesome event, you can actually get the chance to win AED10,000!

The fun doesn’t end there though, because aside from this pricey win, you can also get the chance to win yourself a staycation and some delicious dining prizes. As soon as you grab your ticket to visit Santa’s Grotto, you automatically enter the raffle draw! Yes, it really is as easy as it sounds 🥳

You can even watch your kids graduate with official Elf training

The little ones will get to graduate from the academy with a cap and gown and everything… CUTE.com!

And if they’re not busy learning how to elf, they can DIY away at the pizza workshop while the parents enjoy a festive meal. Santa’s Academy really is bringing about the best of both worlds 🙌

Make sure to look out for their numerous displays around the mall

If you’re not busy with festivities at Santa’s Academy, Wafi City actually has a bunch of different displays around the mall that will keep you in a jolly mood. Shop to their awesome live music, stop at the photo spots or get your hands on their amazing discount booklets FULL of offers around the mall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wafi City (@waficitydubai)

If you’re ready to ring in the festive season the right way, here are all the deets:

When: NOW until December 24

Where: Wafi City, Dubai

Price: 70 AED

Visit their official website for more info