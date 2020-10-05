Waitrose Introduced A .25 Fils Plastic Bag Charge And The Reaction's A Mixed Bag

Many supermarkets worldwide have a plastic bag charge in an effort to reduce plastic consumption.

In Dubai, it’s a slow-burner, and while it’s not mandatory, some supermarkets do charge for plastic bags, others have a mixed strategy (where you can take a free bag, or pay for a longer life bag) and now shoppers noticed that Waitrose, a British supermarket company, has introduced a charge for plastic bags.

In Waitrose branches, you’ll now spot a sign letting customers know in advance; you must pay .25 fils for a plastic bag. Alternatively, you can also choose to pay a little extra for a Bag For Life, however, a resident who spoke positively about the move and had a chat with the team in Marina Mall said the push is for residents to bring their own bags, discouraging waste.

While many support the introduction of a charge on plastic bags, not all do. Lovin received a DM today from a perturbed resident who spotted the Waitrose change. She said it makes shopping more expensive, ‘not the best policy for nowadays with COVID impacting everyone negatively.’

Is charging for plastic bags a good move? We put the question on Twitter and the response was mixed