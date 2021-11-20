WARNING: Public Slaughter Of A Cow Leave Dubai Residents In Utter Shock

Just when you thought this year might end rather peacefully, this news comes to light.

A cow was mercilessly slaughtered in broad daylight in Business Bay, Dubai. This ruthless act has left animal-lovers in the region completely bewildered.

The horrifying incident happened at a construction site in Dubai’s Business Bay

Residents in the area are shaken up by the terrifying sight. A Dubai resident shared a video with the Lovin team and we’re in a state of utter shock.

Warning- sensitive content

The slaughtering of animals outside licensed butcheries, also called abattoirs, is illegal in Dubai. In fact, authorities have also warned residents that hefty fines up to AED10,000 may be applicable to any unlicensed person found slaughtering animals during Eid Al Adha. Residents are urged to hire professional butchers to carry out the practice.

Unlicensed slaughtering causes a serious health and safety risk, according to the reports.