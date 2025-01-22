Watch Action Hero Moments At The UAE SWAT Challenge 2025 & Entry Is Free!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
This year’s competition is already breaking records, with 93 specialized teams from police departments spanning Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas confirmed to participate, and the list is still growing! From rapid response units to tactical masterminds, this event is a global stage for showcasing skills, strength, and innovation. The perfect opportunity to support your national teams!
Expect mind-blowing displays of teamwork, strategic genius, and sheer determination as these teams fight for the top spot in daily rankings.
The UAE SWAT Challenge isn’t just a competition, it’s a central hub for expertise, innovation, and global camaraderie. His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, calls it the world’s premier tactical policing event.
Thanks to the unwavering support of Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the competition has grown to include both male and female teams, showcasing inclusivity alongside tactical brilliance in the UAE.
Brigadier Obaid Mubarak Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Organizing Committee, highlighted the event’s focus on teamwork, innovation, and the exchange of best practices in rapid response.
It’s not just about competing, it’s about learning and growing together on a global stage in the country!
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service