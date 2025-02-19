WATCH: People Suspect That The Dubai Crown Prince Was One Of The Base Jumpers From The Burj Khalifa

It’s a man, it’s a bird, it’s…THE CROWN PRINCE OF DUBAI?!

Dubai residents were treated to a stunning sight as they looked up at the Burj Khalifa on the cloudy morning of Tuesday, Feb 18 and they saw 30 people jumping down… and one among them could have been the crown prince himself?!

This first-of-its-kind BASE jump took place in partnership with DET, Emaar, and Skydive Dubai.

People are speculating that Faz3 was part of it too, because he shared a video from his stories of the same spot where the base jump took place

The Crown Prince has always been known for his love for adrenaline-pumping activities. And he’s one of the few to have successfully summited the Burj Khalifa. So would it really be a surprise if he base jumped off of it too?

Just like him, Dubai is once again pushing the limits of human potential with a groundbreaking extreme sports spectacle.

Around 30 base jumpers were involved in this legendary feat

Not much information is out yet. But the Instagram page @xdubai has promised that over the next few days, the full story of this unprecedented feat will be revealed, showcasing the spirit of innovation, ambition, and adventure that defines Dubai.

