WATCH: People Suspect That The Dubai Crown Prince Was One Of The Base Jumpers From The Burj Khalifa

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
It’s a man, it’s a bird, it’s…THE CROWN PRINCE OF DUBAI?!
This first-of-its-kind BASE jump took place in partnership with DET, Emaar, and Skydive Dubai.
View this post on Instagram
The Crown Prince has always been known for his love for adrenaline-pumping activities. And he’s one of the few to have successfully summited the Burj Khalifa. So would it really be a surprise if he base jumped off of it too?
Just like him, Dubai is once again pushing the limits of human potential with a groundbreaking extreme sports spectacle.
NEXT: WATCH: Fazza Soaring Over The City Of Dubai In Daring True Crown Prince Style
Not much information is out yet. But the Instagram page @xdubai has promised that over the next few days, the full story of this unprecedented feat will be revealed, showcasing the spirit of innovation, ambition, and adventure that defines Dubai.
Stay in the loop with Dubai’s hottest news, right at your fingertips! Download the Lovin Dubai app for FREE to catch the latest stories on your phone.
Plus, the Lovin Dubai newsletter just got a refresh! Sign up now for your daily dose of news, straight to your inbox!
Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service