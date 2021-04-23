Why The 'Watch Doctor' In Dubai Is The True Hidden Gem Everyone Needs To Visit

After leaving Irshad with a genuine smile on my face, an inkling had me clicking on his watch repair shop’s Google reviews, leading not to a surprise but an agreement.

We’ve seen all the hidden gems, these cafès and their molten lava cakes, or those road trip worthy spots a little outside the city but let’s bring it back to a TRUE hidden gem for all watch lovers: Mohammed Irshad Hussain.

The ‘watch doctor of Bur Dubai,’ as Khaleej Times once coined him perfectly describes the nature of Irshad’s watch repair shop, all it takes is one look at your timepiece and it’s practically fixed five minutes later.

The ‘watch doctor of Bur Dubai ‘ has been a go-to for residents since it first set up shop in 1987

Located in a quaint, small space in a Meena Bazaar building is the home of ‘Irshad Watch Repairing,’ a place not just residents have called the ‘hero’ of watches, but travelers too.