Send Your Art Designs NOW To Compete For A AED50k Grand Prize!

Picasso, are you out there?

The Waterfront Market Murals and Art Competition is back and it’s encouraging budding artists to enter for the chance to win a prize that’s ramped up to AED50k to celebrate 50 incredible years of the UAE! Participants are tasked with creating a mural and the winning design will feature permanently at Waterfront Market.

Submit your entries before November 14 to take part!

This year’s competition and AED50k grand prize signify and celebrate the UAE’s golden jubilee and only one lucky winner will be crowned. Are your creative juices flowing yet?

The annual competition is a collab between Waterfront Market and Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and aims to bring a rich cultural message to the community.

Win AED50k AND the opportunity for your mural to feature as a permanent display at Waterfront Market – Amazing!

Get involved! This year, your entry must honour the UAE’s 50th anniversary, and celebrate the country’s achievements through art

A tricky task, when you consider simply how many achievements there are to note.

Maybe your mural will reflect the UAE’s ambitious space projects, this year’s Expo (a first for the region), or a nod to the stunning Dubai skyline which features the world’s tallest buildings…

Register here (Both previous and new participants are invited to register)

How to enter the AED50k competition

Individuals or teams of minimum two and maximum of five individuals can submit a mural design through murals.waterfrontmarket.ae

The chosen winner of the 2021 Murals & Art Competition will paint mural masterpiece on a dedicated wall at the Waterfront Market.

You must be 18 years old and over to enter

Visit murals.waterfrontmarket.ae for further information