8 Ways to Make This Weekend A Whole Lotta Fun

This week seemed longer than usual didn’t it? You deserve a break.

Scroll on for some super fun events to look forward to this weekend!

There’s something for everyone- promise.

8. Explore the fine arts through a play with The Junction

Missing air travel? The Junction has got your back! Watch ‘Boeing Boeing’- an H72 productions play that revolves around airlines, air hostesses and a LOT of turbulence. This ride is gonna be a good one – the play has been successful on Broadway and was also adapted to many movies.

Where? The Junction, Al Serkal Avenue, Al Quoz

When? July 1, 2 and 3

Time? 7:30 pm, and 2:30 pm on Sunday (July 3)

Book your tix on the platinum list here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Junction (@junctiondubai)

7. Change up your hair with Svetlana

Need that fresh pop of colour for summer? Check out Style by Svetlana. You can count on her to make even your most daring hairstyle dreams come true!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sveta (@style_by_svetlana)

6. Unwind with some yoga with Raja Yoga Center

Virtue Café for young adults from 18 to 40 years is back with yet another yoga session to boost your mind and body positivity. Head on there to relax and refresh your soul. The best part? This event is FREE! But make sure you book in advance here.

Where? Lootah Building, Khalid Bin Al Waleed Street

When? Saturday, June 25

Time? 6 pm to 8 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raja Yoga Center-Dubai (@rajayogadubai1)

5. Get your creative juices flowing with Warehouse 9

Fashion, art, flowers, and interior decor are just some of the handmade, sustainable items you can buy at this cute and quaint creative market. Don’t miss picking up some cool tips on matcha and floral arrangements at special workshops happening on June 25 from 3 pm onward!

Where? Al Quoz

When? June 20 to 26

Time? 10 am to 7 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Creative Studio & Shop (@warehouse_9_arts)

4. Grow your mind at this workshop by a professional career coach

Uncover the secrets to developing an agile mind that is growth oriented at this workshop by Namita Malhotra- an internationally certified career coach. Limited seats are available to book now via WhatsApp!

Where? Cafe Funkie Town, Cluster Q, Al Saba 3, JLT

When? Sunday, 26 June

Time? 4:30 pm to 6 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mindful Mentoring (@mindful.mentoring)

3. Bookworms, grab your favourite reads at the Bookends clearance sale

Children’s books, novels, crime & thrillers, and poetry are just some of the genres you will find at the Bookends summer clearance sale. This is a HUGE steal with books priced as low as AED 5! Best part? Browse and shop in the comfort of your own house. Note that these are all pre-loved books, but you can adjust the filter according to quality too!

Where? The Bookends website

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preloved Books (@bookendsae)

2. ROCK ON! at Farhan Akhtar’s live concert at The Agenda

Bollywood enthusiasts! Farhan Akhtar will perform LIVE in Dubai as part of the VKR Events Zindagi Na Milegi Doobara Tour. Hurry now to book your tickets here.

Where? The Agenda, Media City

When? 25 June

Time? Gates open at 7 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Agenda (@agendadubai)

1. Visit the scenic library that has taken over the gram!

The infamous book-shaped building is an architectural marvel. Head on down to the Mohammed bin Rashid Library for some aesthetic reading. Before you ask, entry is FREE, but make sure you download the library app and reserve your time slots online.

Where? Dubai Creek Banks, Al Jaddaf Area

When? Monday to Saturday

Time? 9 am to 9 pm