8 Amazing Ways To Spend This Weekend In Dubai

Finally! Dubai has its arms open to welcome you to the weekend, and the weather is STUNNING. You better treat yourself to these events before the dreaded work week arrives. 8. Maiden Shanghai, Naughty Noodles Brunch What’s more quintessentially Dubai than a good old Friday brunch? We believe in tradition, and so should you. This award-winning eatery is ready to take your Friday to the next brunching level with its delicious Asian cuisine approved by real foodies. Maiden Shanghai offers creative sips, desserts, energetic beats and glamorous Champagne parades to keep you hyped from 1PM-4PM. Find out more here.

7. Dubai Shopping Festival – at The Dubai Mall Dubai Shopping Festival runs from December 17 until January 30 and that not only means that you can finally buy that top you’ve been wanting, but also BIG discounts and prizes. Remember, this is the ONLY destination mall with over 1,300 of your favourite brands and over 200 dining destinations all under one roof: this is the ultimate shopping experience for a great day out. Learn more here.

6. Original Wings and Rings Let’s be real, weekends are for cheat meals, and what better way to get your tastebuds tingling and heart racing than a plate of spicy wings coupled with some crispy rings? Not only did that sound delicious AND rhyme, but is also available at the snazzy eatery Original Wings and Rings. Get a load of their juicy Buffalo Winger burger and drool thinking about it for days afterwards. We warned you! Click here to know more.

5. Arte at Mercato Handicrafts made with love? Sign us up! Support and explore local talent at the Arte Market in Mercato Mall this Friday, featuring 35 Artisans of the Emirates. Adorn your hands with stunning jewelry, or surprise your loved ones with stunning greeting cards, souvenirs and more! Mark your calendars! Click here.

4. Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo If Happy Feet and Finding Nemo were your childhood favorites, this one’s for you! From adorable little penguins waddling towards you for your love, to squid-iculously mesmerizing and colorful underwater life, one of the largest suspended aquariums is bound to leave you intoxicated with its views. We love to sea it! Book your tickets here.

3. Hermès Carré Club Whether you are a fashionista, or just wanna flex on your Instagram feed, you’ve stumbled to the right exhibition! Witness the inner workings of this high-end French fashion brand at Concrete, Alserkal Avenue. You can watch designers knot silk scarves and share their passion, or vibe with live music and skateboarder performances. What an opportunity to experience the life of a Parisian fashion artisan for free! Register now.

2. Sustainable City Movie Night Beautifully chilly weather, cozily wrapped up in blankets, popcorn in hand, gigantic screen, all in a naturistic setting tucked away in a peaceful corner of Dubai. Sounds like a fabulous weekend plan to us! Head on over with friends and family to a FREE outdoor movie night. Not to be missed in this blissful weather! Click here to know more.

1. Audi 24H Race Vroom vroom. Just the sound is thrilling AF. All you racecar lovers gather at the Hankook 24H DUBAI! Audi Middle East is going LIVE TODAY at 4:30 pm to display an exciting Audi Sport driving experience held at the Dubai Autodrome. Don’t miss it! Learn more here.