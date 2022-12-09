Weekend Hotlist: 10 Events To Look Forward To This Weekend

Does anyone need another weekend after that beautiful, blissful National Day Weekend?

Dubai is taking full advantage of the lovely weather with the most fantastic set of events, so let’s get right to it!

Here are 11 events you cannot miss out on this weekend

via GIPHY

11. Experience a cultural night under the stars with the Al Marmoom: Film in the desert Festival

Love films? We’ll do you one better. Movies under the starry night sky in the calm desert. No disappointments here.

Immerse yourselves in an exceptional weekend experience with a unique setting.

When? 9 to 11 December

Time? 4 pm to 12 am

View this post on Instagram A post shared by almarmoomfilmfest (@almarmoom.filmfest)

10. Get into the Christmas spirit at Gingerbread Village

Enjoy your day filled with fun adventures with jolly gingerbread residents, and a flurry of free activities for the whole family. From meeting Santa to gingerbread decorating workshops and several other parades and entertainment. Guaranteed you will have a merry time here!

Where? Times Square Center

When? 10 to 24 December

Time? 2 pm onwards

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Times Square Center Dubai (@timessquaredxb)

9. Fam Jam time at the “North Pool” with Big Rossi and Santa Claus

Meet Santa Claus in the UAE and have a dip in the “North Pool” while you enjoy unlimited food and drink! Hosted by Big Rossi, this pool party has tons of kids activities to keep the young ones busy, palm tree decorating and a Christmas movie screening. Plus, every child who sees Santa gets a candy cane!

Where? Aloft Dubai Creek 4th Floor

When? Saturday, December 10

Time? 1 pm to 5 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salties (@saltiesbar)

8. Treat yourself to an exquisite 5-course Japanese meal at Daruma Sushi

Freshly rolled sushis, cloud tempuras, mochis and gelatis… Daruma sushi is your quintessential Japanese food served with oodles of Italian passion! You and your hungry belly need to pull up for a delicious evening out with some quality food at only AED 139!

Where? Bay Square, Business Bay

Time? 6 pm to 11 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DarumaME (@darumasushime)

7. Labor dance classes with Celina Bicho

This is for all you mothers-to-be. Celina Bicho is a women’s health therapist who says allow your body to explore other positions and movements! Dancing is a great way to integrate exercise, movement and fun into labour preparation. Try out these classes and see what you think!

Where? Dr. Helena Taylor Clinic

When? Saturday, December 10

Time? 11:45 am to 12:45 pm

6. The Lion King is back with one final show

Fans of the much-loved Disney classic and Broadway fanatics have an unmissable opportunity to catch the award-winning best musical LIVE in the capital.

The show has been witnessed by over 110 MILLION fans since its launch 25 years ago and has won over 70 major arts awards since then. The stunning production has permanent residences in New York, London, Madrid, and Tokyo, with international tours in cities such as Sydney, Taiwan, Singapore and Seoul.

Catch Disney’s The Lion King in Abu Dhabi!

Where? Yas Island’s Etihad Arena

When? December 8, 9 and 10

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Lion King Abu Dhabi (@thelionkingae)

5. Dubai’s FAVE Festive Marathon Is ON…Santa Run Is Back!

This ain’t the city for lazy merrymakers, no sirree. So with the Santa Run back, runners of all levels are invited to take part in what is always a good time.

A timed fun run with distances of 1km, 2.5km, and 5km at Dubai Festival City this Friday… this is the race that welcomes ‘erry one.

Registration closes for the Santa run on Thursday. AED125 pp: Get involved!

How much? AED125 + VAT

When? December 10

Time? 8:30 am start

Where? Dubai Festival City – register here

*Lovin Dubai is a proud media partner of this event

4. Be present for this Festive tree lighting under the stars

Kick off the festive season with this Christmas tree lighting ceremony under the stars. Show up at the Pavilion and sing along with the carolers as Santa Claus makes a special appearance. Share this memorable night with your loved ones

Where? QE2

When? Friday December 9

Time? 5:30 pm

3. Al Hadheerah at Bab Al Shams is open and it’s incredible

Rooted in ancient, diverse Arabic cultures, an Arabian theatre of open-air dining and live entertainment in a desert setting under Dubai’s night sky. Discover live-cooked Middle Eastern cuisine and an authentic musical spectacular under the stars, as the past meets the future and the soul of Arabian heritage comes alive

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Hadheerah (@al_hadheerah)

2. Sufi-Lovers Get In Line For The Queen Of Qawwalis’ Live Concert In December

Lovin Dubai, in partnership with Blu Blood, has something exciting in store for all Sufi lovers in the city!

Let the Pakistani singer Abida Parveen put your emotions into words with her powerful compositions when the Queen of Sufi music brings her beautiful form of devotional music.

Where? Coca-Cola Arena

When? Friday, December 9

Time? Doors open at 7 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abida Parveen Official (@abidaparveenofficial)

1. Catch those beachy waves with Venus Beach Club

Saturdays were made for soaking up the sun! There’s no better place to do this than Venus Beach Club.

Dress to impress and head down to one of the city’s favourite beach clubs named after the Roman goddess of love and beauty for a good reason. Soak in the views and dine on Italian fare with Team Venus, ready to look after your every whim.

From 2pm, a DJ takes to the decks spinning classic and commercial house music, with upcoming artists joining the line-up every week. The vibe is club classics, so get ready to dance from the afternoon to the evening. A special aperitivo drinks menu is on offer from 4 pm to 8 pm to help you celebrate the weekend in style.

Weekend Day Pass AED450 with 50% redeemable on food and beverage.

Where?