WEEKEND HOTLIST: 11 Selections To Add To Your Fun Weekend Plans!

If you’re a Metallica fan you are more than likely going to enjoy this interpretation by the internationally renowned symphonic mental band Apolcalyptica. The band’s setlist is crafted and inspired by Metallica’s biggest hits of all time to ensure a night filled with excitement for both classical and metal-minded fans.
Where will it be? The Agenda
When? Friday, Sep. 13
Time? Doors open at 7 PM
Tickets? Prices start at AED299. Get your tickets now!
The acclaimed National Polish Opera is back to tell the intense and thrilling story of forbidden love meeting political unrest. The performance immerses the audience into a magnificent and other-worldly experience through the beautiful costumes and dazzling sets. Both opera enthusiasts and newcomers are expected to enjoy this timeless and iconic tale.
Where? Dubai Opera
When? Friday Sep. 13 until Sep. 15
Time? Doors open at 7 PM on opening night (other nights have different start times). Get your tix here.
The Dubai restaurant is offering a delightful and diverse culinary experience that benefits all flavor preferences. You can customize your own dishes with different toppings and sauces as well as indulge in numerous kinds of fresh meats and fresh sushi made right in front of your eyes.
Where? Jumeriah Emirates Towers
When? Every Saturday and Sunday!
Price? 85 AED
For those of us that unwind by connecting with nature and moving their bodies, Mushrif Park Trails offer a relaxing place to forget about the worries of the week without needing to make a long drive out of the city.
Where? Mushrif Park, Dubai
When? Everyday
Time? 8 AM – 11 PM
Price? AED3
The Palazzo Versace Hotel’s Sun Splash Brunch is the perfect place to grab some friends to chill beside the pool, tan, drink refreshing beverages, enjoy an assortment of freshly prepared brunch foods while a tailor-made set of live entertainment plays.
Where? La Piscina Palazzo Versace Dubai
When? Every Sunday
Time? Pool access: 10 AM – 7 PM, Entertainment 1 PM – 6PM
Price? Starts at 249 AED
If you can’t find the perfect everyday necklace, you can go customize your own at Black Pearl Dubai’s DIY charm workshop. You’ll get to use top quality materials to create your prefect accessory to which you can add icons the represent your favorite things such as travel, nature or your own name!
Where? Salt Marsa Al Arab
When? Saturday, Sep. 14
Booking? Through Black Pearl Dubai’s Instagram direct messages
This performance features the grandness of classical music combined with the joyful tunes and songs of childhood movies. It is the perfect event to attend with your kids as it incorporates songs from films like Frozen, the Little Mermaid and Lion King.
Where? Theatre of Digital Arts
When? Sunday, Sep.15
Time? Show starts at 3 PM
Tickets? Prices start at AED75. Tix here!
The South Indian International Movie Awards are happening here in Dubai again. It’s an event that features thrilling performances, and glamourous red-carpet moments in honor of celebrating South Indian cinema’s spirited culture and creativity in the field. What better way to disconnect from the real world than by embracing the industry of creating exciting imaginary worlds?
Where? Trade Center Arena, Dubai World Trade Centre
When? Sunday, Sep. 15
Time? Show Starts at 7 PM
Price? Starting from AED75. Check it out!
Tynda Music is a musical project that plan to create a night filled with music by the iconic film composer Ludovico Einaudi. Einaudi is known for many beautiful compositions such as Experience and Primavera. Tynda Music aim to inspire and enlighten people through live music, therefore this is a perfect night for those looking to discover new artistic and emotional experiences.
Where? Zabeel Theatre – Jumeirah Zabeel Saray
When? Saturday, Sep. 14
Time? Doors Open 7:30 PM
Tickets? Prices start at AED250. Get your tickets now!
Enrique Iglesias will have his debut concert at the Coca-Cola Arena this weekend! It will be a night filled with high energy, dancing, and singing as loud as you can. Some of his biggest hits over the years were Hero and Bailando.
Where? Coca-Cola Arena
When? Friday, Sep. 13
Time? Show starts 8:30 PM
Chicago the Musical is one of the most iconic Broadway shows. It embodies everything that defines a musical full of glamour and glitter. It tells a story full of emotion, betrayal, and redemption.
This extraordinary performance is bringing this extravaganza back to Abu Dhabi 27 years after its original debut.
Where? Etihad Arena
When? Sep. 12 – Sep. 22
Tickets? Prices start from AED185. Get tickets HERE!
