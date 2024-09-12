WEEKEND HOTLIST: 11 Selections To Add To Your Fun Weekend Plans!

Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

Here are a bunch of fun things to check out so you can start the fun this weekend

11. Apolcalyptica plays Metallica

If you’re a Metallica fan you are more than likely going to enjoy this interpretation by the internationally renowned symphonic mental band Apolcalyptica. The band’s setlist is crafted and inspired by Metallica’s biggest hits of all time to ensure a night filled with excitement for both classical and metal-minded fans.

Where will it be? The Agenda

When? Friday, Sep. 13

Time? Doors open at 7 PM

Tickets? Prices start at AED299. Get your tickets now!

10. AIDA Opera by Giuseppe Verdi offers a passionate and dramatic way to spend your night!

The acclaimed National Polish Opera is back to tell the intense and thrilling story of forbidden love meeting political unrest. The performance immerses the audience into a magnificent and other-worldly experience through the beautiful costumes and dazzling sets. Both opera enthusiasts and newcomers are expected to enjoy this timeless and iconic tale.

Where? Dubai Opera

When? Friday Sep. 13 until Sep. 15

Time? Doors open at 7 PM on opening night (other nights have different start times). Get your tix here.

9. For the foodies: buffet dinner at Mundo

The Dubai restaurant is offering a delightful and diverse culinary experience that benefits all flavor preferences. You can customize your own dishes with different toppings and sauces as well as indulge in numerous kinds of fresh meats and fresh sushi made right in front of your eyes.

Where? Jumeriah Emirates Towers

When? Every Saturday and Sunday!

Price? 85 AED

8. Take a hike! At Mushrif Park Trails

For those of us that unwind by connecting with nature and moving their bodies, Mushrif Park Trails offer a relaxing place to forget about the worries of the week without needing to make a long drive out of the city.

Where? Mushrif Park, Dubai

When? Everyday

Time? 8 AM – 11 PM

Price? AED3

7. Summer isn’t over until you say it is!

The Palazzo Versace Hotel’s Sun Splash Brunch is the perfect place to grab some friends to chill beside the pool, tan, drink refreshing beverages, enjoy an assortment of freshly prepared brunch foods while a tailor-made set of live entertainment plays.

Where? La Piscina Palazzo Versace Dubai

When? Every Sunday

Time? Pool access: 10 AM – 7 PM, Entertainment 1 PM – 6PM

Price? Starts at 249 AED

6. Charm-making workshop by Black Pearl Dubai

If you can’t find the perfect everyday necklace, you can go customize your own at Black Pearl Dubai’s DIY charm workshop. You’ll get to use top quality materials to create your prefect accessory to which you can add icons the represent your favorite things such as travel, nature or your own name!

Where? Salt Marsa Al Arab

When? Saturday, Sep. 14

Booking? Through Black Pearl Dubai’s Instagram direct messages

5. More family friendly? Once Upon A Fairytale is the perfect experience

This performance features the grandness of classical music combined with the joyful tunes and songs of childhood movies. It is the perfect event to attend with your kids as it incorporates songs from films like Frozen, the Little Mermaid and Lion King.

Where? Theatre of Digital Arts

When? Sunday, Sep.15

Time? Show starts at 3 PM

Tickets? Prices start at AED75. Tix here!

4. Spend the weekend at a prestigious event surrounded by movie stars!

The South Indian International Movie Awards are happening here in Dubai again. It’s an event that features thrilling performances, and glamourous red-carpet moments in honor of celebrating South Indian cinema’s spirited culture and creativity in the field. What better way to disconnect from the real world than by embracing the industry of creating exciting imaginary worlds?

Where? Trade Center Arena, Dubai World Trade Centre

When? Sunday, Sep. 15

Time? Show Starts at 7 PM

Price? Starting from AED75. Check it out!

3. Attend a tribute to Ludovico Einaudi

Tynda Music is a musical project that plan to create a night filled with music by the iconic film composer Ludovico Einaudi. Einaudi is known for many beautiful compositions such as Experience and Primavera. Tynda Music aim to inspire and enlighten people through live music, therefore this is a perfect night for those looking to discover new artistic and emotional experiences.

Where? Zabeel Theatre – Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

When? Saturday, Sep. 14

Time? Doors Open 7:30 PM

Tickets? Prices start at AED250. Get your tickets now!

2. More of a pop fan? How about an Enrique Iglesias concert?

Enrique Iglesias will have his debut concert at the Coca-Cola Arena this weekend! It will be a night filled with high energy, dancing, and singing as loud as you can. Some of his biggest hits over the years were Hero and Bailando.

Where? Coca-Cola Arena

When? Friday, Sep. 13

Time? Show starts 8:30 PM

1. Chicago is coming to Abu Dhabi!

Chicago the Musical is one of the most iconic Broadway shows. It embodies everything that defines a musical full of glamour and glitter. It tells a story full of emotion, betrayal, and redemption.

This extraordinary performance is bringing this extravaganza back to Abu Dhabi 27 years after its original debut.

Where? Etihad Arena

When? Sep. 12 – Sep. 22

Tickets? Prices start from AED185. Get tickets HERE!