WEEKEND HOTLIST: 9 Events To Enjoy The Last Weekend Of Ramadan

9. Indulge in Le Goûter du Fouquet’s Afternoon Tea

The only thing more delightful than an afternoon tea, is a gorgeous afternoon tea, complete with a myriad of French delicacies, enjoyed with amazing views of Burj Khalifa. Located in the heart of Downtown Dubai, Fouquet’s Dubai derives from the truly iconic and world-renowned, Parisian Brasserie that was conceived by Louis Fouquet in 1899. From the iconic Champs-Elysées to Burj Plaza, this Afternoon Tea is a veritable feast for all the senses.

Where? La Brasserie at Fouquet’s Dubai located in Burj Plaza, Downtown Dubai

Time? Daily, 3 pm to 6 pm

Price: Le Classique – AED 250 | Le Pétillant – AED 300

Reservations: Call 04 524 5301 or Email reservations-dubai@fouquets.com

Dress Code: Smart Elegant

8. Take your family to the moon this Eid at OliOli®!

Celebrations are starting early at OliOli(R) with the return of the iconic Museum of the Moon, to mark the last days of Ramadan and the joyous Eid al Fitr. The 5-meter replica of the moon, created by world-renowned artist Luke Jerram, will take over OliOli(R)’s Creative Lab, where families are invited to bask in the glory of this awe-inspiring exhibit for an incredible 15 days!

Where? OliOli®, 62 4 A St – Al Quoz – Al Quoz 1 – Dubai

When? April 14 to 30

Price? Limited edition Family passes start from AED269 for 2 Children and the same number of adults go free.

Access to the Museum of the Moon is included in Standard PLUS Tickets starting from AED149 for 1 Child + 1 Adult, and all Family Pass tickets.

7. Experience a Unique Iftar with Paint & Dine at Emirates Golf Club

Unleash your creativity while indulging in the finest traditional dishes! Get a pre-sketched canvas, a full set of painting materials, and an abundance of paints to help you create your very own Arabian artwork. Savour a delectable selection of traditional Iftar dishes, carefully crafted by talented chefs, while you paint away. The Arabian Paint and Dine event are all-inclusive, so guests don’t have to worry about anything except having a good time.

Where? The Royal Majlis, Emirate Golf Club

When? Sunday, April 15

Time? 7 pm to 10 pm

Price? AED 399 (All Inclusive of Painting Materials, a Pre-Sketched Canvas, food & drinks)

For reservation, please email emiratesdining@dubaigolf.com or call 04 417 9999

6. See Jack Whitehall in Dubai Next Weekend

Get ready for a night of non-stop laughs as the hilarious British comedian Jack Whitehall is set to make a triumphant return to the UAE! Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just looking for a night of side-splitting entertainment, Jack’s one-night-only show.

*Please note that the show is for ages 16 and up, and those under 18 must be accompanied by an individual aged 18 or over.

Where? The Coca-Cola Arena

When? Saturday, April 15

Time? 9pm

You can book your tix here.

5. A glow-in-the-dark hot yoga experience with YOFIT Hot Studios

Come experience a special GLOW in the DARK Hot Yoga Experience filled with energy, laughter, freedom and fun. This is an opportunity to test yourself physically, challenge your mental stamina, and elevate your endurance levels. Where? YOFIT Hot Studios, Onyx Tower 2, The Greens

When? Saturday, April 15th

Time? 2 pm to 3:30 pm

Booking is required in advance, click here to book.

4. Celebrate Orthodox Easter with sweet treats at Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel

Satisfy your Easter cravings to your heart’s content whilst you immerse your senses in the elegant surrounds of The Tea Room. The gorgeous café, located at the 5-star luxury Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel, invites guests to graze over the decadent selection of cake and pastries.

Where? The Tea Room, Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel

When? Until Sunday, April 16

Time? Available throughout the day

Price? AED 160 for Easter High Tea| Other sweet delicacies starting from AED 35

For more information, please contact 04 596 2222 or visit their website https://www.thetearoomdubai.com/

3. Last week to purchase books at amazing discounts at the Big Bad Wolf Sale

The Big Bad Wolf is back in Dubai, and it’s BIGGER & GOODER than ever! In 2022, Big Bad Wolf was here to celebrate the good, and now they are back again with OVER 1 million books and more good stuff to celebrate Ramadan 2023.

Get ready to unleash your inner bookworm because they’re taking things to the next level with unbelievable discounts of over 75% off. Plus, it’s free entry!

Where? Sound Stages, DSC

When? April 7 to 16

Time? 9 am to 2 am

2. Blow your minds away with a Mind2Mind show

Get ready for an unforgettable night! The famed duo is back with “Connected”, and this time they’re taking things to the next level! Join them for an evening of mind-bending mentalism that will leave you questioning reality. 16+ event.

Where? @qe2dubai

When? Friday, April 14th

Time? 7:30 pm

Grab your tickets now on Platinumlist and Virgin Tickets.

1. It’s adoption and foster day at Tail Waggin’

Looking to add a little more love and cuddles to your life? Come on down to Tail Waggin’ and meet our furry adoption stars. We guarantee they’ll steal your heart!

Here’s how the adoption process works:

Step 1: Fill out our quick questionnaire

Step 2: Go through a screening process (don’t worry, it’s just to ensure the safety and well-being of our furry friends)

Step 3: If everything checks out, you get to take your new family member home!

To complete the process, you’ll need to provide a copy of your Emirates ID or passport, a tenancy contract, or a No Objection Certificate (NOC) indicating that pets are allowed. Adoption fees are only between AED 2000-4000.

Where? Tail Waggin’ Al Quoz

When? Sunday, April 16

Time? 3 pm to 5 pm

