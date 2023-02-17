Weekend Hotlist: 7 Events To Keep Spreading The Love This Valentines Month!

Why settle for one day of love when you can do a whole month? We declare Valentine’s Month!

7. Travel to Rio with La Cantine Du Faubourg

Known for their signature delicacies and upbeat vibe, you have all the reasons not to miss out on this very special RIO BRUNCH edition!

Get ready to travel with Samba and Capoeira dancers, Drummers & resident DJs

Packages start at AED 360

When? Sunday, February 19

Time? 12 pm to 5 pm

Where? Emirates Towers Hotel, Trade Centre 2

6. Club Eighteen opens its doors at the legendary Raffles Hotel, Level 18

Dubai’s new CLUB EIGHTEEN is bringing back a true nightlife experience to the city in an iconic location at the Raffles Hotel Al Wafi, the previous home of the legendary People by Crystal.

With incredible 360 views of Dubai, CLUB EIGHTEEN is the new go-to space for the city’s partygoers, providing world-class service and internationally renowned entertainment and music, which will surely result in extraordinary evenings, with 3 bars serving a fantastic cocktail menu and world-class bottle service for the VIP tables.

When? Opening Wednesday to Saturday

Time? 9 pm until late | 9-11 pm: Complimentary Beverages for Ladies from Wed to Sat

Where? Oud Metha

5. Relax with some yoga on the beach at Koko Bay

Koko Bay, Dubai’s popular beach haven, is hosting an hour-long yoga session led by expert practitioner Lauren-Anne.

The yoga class is available for AED 100 which will also include a wholesome breakfast from Koko Bay’s popular breakfast menu for all the guests post a refreshing session.

When? Saturday, Feb 18

Time? 8:30 am

Where? West beach Palm – Jumeirah – Dubai

4. Stronger together for Syria and Turkey

Rikas Hospitality unit ten of Dubai’s most renowned chefs to support Syria and Turkiye’s earthquake victims.

In Collaboration with Emirates Red Crescent (Licence number PRHCE 000744394), RIKAS Hospitality Group has joined hands with some of the biggest names in Dubai’s culinary scene, in aid of the victims in Syria and Türkiye.

Each restaurant will offer a set menu for AED 750 per person, with all proceeds going to support the relief of those affected by the earthquake in both countries.

When? Sunday, Feb 19

Time? 8 pm

Where? Jumeirah Emirates Towers

3. Voyage By Amelia has just opened on the breathtaking top floor of Amelia Lounge

If you’re looking to take your nightlife experience to the next level then look no further as Amelia has opened its brand-new private room, “Voyage by Amelia”, a hidden gem in the heart of the restaurant’s second floor.

When? Thursday to Saturday

Time? 11 pm to late

2. Fall in love with Darshan Raval’s Valentine’s Special tonight!

The talented pop sensation of India Darshan Raval is coming to Dubai!

With die-hard fans and a massive Youtube reach of over 300 million, he’s captured the hearts of the nation with his popular Bollywood songs, racking up over 2 billion audio and video streams. He’ll be performing live tonight and you don’t want to miss it!

Where? The Agenda, Media City

When? Friday, Feb 17

Time? Gates Open at 8 pm

Open to All Ages

1. Splurge on some pre-loved goodies at Dubai Festival Plaza

Ready for some thrifting fun? 👀 Dubai Flea Market is back with amazing finds at every turn!

Where? Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali

When? Sunday, Feb 19

Time? 11 am to 6 pm

