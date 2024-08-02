Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

Here are a bunch of fun things to check out so you can start the fun this weekend

7. Careem is your best companion to explore the city this summer

For a truly tailored experience on your UAE exploration, book Careem’s 5- or 10-hour Personal Captain, eliminating the need to book multiple rides, ensuring a smooth, continuous journey. Recommended WEEKEND HOTLIST: 7 Last Minute Plans! Rock Out At The Beach And Win Big With Dubai’s Epic Battle Of The Bands! Egypt’s Ryan Seacrest, Karim Usama Reveals The Secret To Fame With a personal Captain, you can visit multiple destinations hassle-free, and with the flexibility to guide your Captain to the perfect pick-up and drop-off points. Careem offers a multitude of car types to suit every traveler. Comfort, Max, Premier- they’ve got a bunch of option that suit your needs. To get your summer started with city explorations, open the Careem Everything App, navigate to All Services, and select City-to-City. From there, pick your destination. Whether you’re heading from Dubai to Sharjah for as little as AED 70, Ajman from AED 90, Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah starting at AED 340, or Fujairah, starting from AED 365, Careem makes inter-emirate travel simple and affordable.

6. The beloved OPA Summer brunch returns to Dubai

OPA Dubai’s exclusive ‘Summer Brunch’ is a spectacular culinary event designed to transport guests straight to the Greece Islands. This festive feast promises an immersive experience filled with the vibrant flavours, lively traditions, and warm hospitality of Greek culture and folklore, all within the dynamic and cosmopolitan setting of Dubai. This much-anticipated event promises an unforgettable dining experience with a meticulously curated menu that highlights the rich flavours of Greek cuisine, without leaving the city of Dubai.

Where? OPA Dubai, Fairmont Dubai

When? Saturday, August 3

Time? 12 pm to 4 pm

5. It’s the ultimate mango celebration at Waterfront Fresh Food Market

It’s raining mangoes at the Waterfront Fresh Food Market this summer. Plus, customers who spend AED 500 or more at the Waterfront Fresh Food Market will receive a FREE box of delicious mangoes. Or just head there for free tastes!

Mangolicious Month celebrates the mango season by featuring an exceptional selection from around the world. Prices start as low as 5 AED per kilo and go up to 75 AED per kilo, depending on the country of origin, making it the perfect opportunity to stock up on fresh produce and enjoy some mango magic.

The market will showcase fifteen distinct varieties, including the sweet Alphonso from India, buttery Sindhri from Pakistan, floral Langra from Bangladesh, robust Keitt from Egypt, and tropical Tommy Atkins from Colombia.

Where? Waterfront Fresh Food Market, Al Khaleej Street, Deira

When? Until August 31, customers who spend AED 500 or more at the Waterfront Fresh Food Market will receive a complimentary box of delicious mangoes.

Time? 2 pm to 10 pm

4. C atch all the Olympics action at The Underground Pub

Calling all sports enthusiasts! The Underground Pub will be live-streaming the most exciting games. It’s FREE ENTRY!

From pulse-pounding action to intense battles, catch every moment of the games. Whether you are a die-hard fan or just love the thrill of the game, watch all the intense action on the HD screens, ensuring you don’t miss a single moment of the games. Quench your thirst with a wide array of beers and beverages, keeping you refreshed throughout the evening.

Enjoy the happy hour deal from 4pm to 8pm. Savour delicious English pub-style food and snacks, perfectly complementing the game action.

Where? The Underground Pub, an award-winning pub at Al Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection

Time? As per matches

For reservations, please call +971 507806342, email hgrs.fbreservation@habtoorhospitality.com or visit website and follow @alhabtoorgrandhappenings and @alhabtoorgrandresort

3. Use this special Paris Olympics discount code to win with your loved ones

As the Olympics kick into action and the world turns it’s eyes to France, Flowwow has got a fun new offer for you to show some love! They’ve come up with the special promo code FLOWLYMPICS for 15% off on any order on Flowwow to dive into the games with their favourite dessert or flowers by Flowwow!

Check out this beautiful bouquet of daisies and peonies for AED 199, it’s oh so French, j’adore!

Here are some of our dessert picks that will be a perfect addition to the opening ceremony-watching experience:

1. Carrot cake: https://flowwow.ae/bakery-products/carrot-cake-4-portion/ AED 111

2. Chocolate-covered strawberry: https://flowwow.ae/bakery-products/lovely-berries/ AED 295

3. Flower Cookies: https://flowwow.ae/bakery-products/tulip-and-butterfly-cookies/ AED 99

4. Delicious cupcakes https://flowwow.ae/bakery-products/cupcakes-7792/ AED 225

2. Book your tickets to catch comedian Shawn Chidiac in ‘Same Same, But Different’ talk show

Yesm Shawn Chidiac, a.k.a. ‘My Parents Are Divorced’!

For the August edition, Shawn will be joined by two guests, including Stand-up comedian Joshua Dias (IG @hahajoshh), who is also known for co-hosting the “Half a Nice Day Podcast” with his wife Janine Khouri. Together, they share advice, laughs, and stories that help brighten their listeners’ day. Stand-up comedian Ismail Ismail (IG @ismailcomic) is the founder of The Comedy Cave, which presents Dubai’s freshest comedy nights featuring some of the best comics in the city.

Where? VOX Cinemas, Mercato Mall

When? August 3

Tix? Book here!

1. Modesh World is back for the summer (FREE ENTRY!)

This free-to-enter indoor edutainment extravaganza invites you to join Modesh and his friend Dana on a year-round adventure filled with themed games, learning zones and fun activities for both kids and adults. There’s heaps of fun to be had with nine inflatable attractions to bounce around on, thrilling summer camps to join and a wide array of rides and gaming experiences to enjoy. Whether you’re planning a grand birthday celebration or simply looking to indulge in mouth-watering treats from over 20 food stalls, Modesh World offers something for everyone.

Where? Halls 3-8, Dubai World Trade Centre

When? Until August 18

Time? Weekdays: Mon – Thurs 10 am to 10 pm | Weekends: Fri – Sun 10 am to 12 am

