News

Dubai Men Shocked After Being Asked To Pay Thousands On A First Date

Anika Eliz Baby
By

Dating has always been an expensive affairbut for some men in Dubai, it’s been as pricey as AED 3000!

A quick look at the reviews of certain restaurants in the city will tell you whether these restos are home to such frightening amounts. Several people have used TripAdvisor and even Instagram comments to voice their frustration at being overcharged.

Get the latest news on your phone, for free! Follow Lovin Dubai on WhatsApp here! 

Some have paid the bill, some have fought back… there are several experiences listed online, here is one:

Recommended

Dubai Men Shocked After Being Asked To Pay Thousands On A First DateDubai Men Shocked After Being Asked To Pay Thousands On A First DatePSA: Be Aware Of Fake Schengen Visa Agencies In The UAEPSA: Be Aware Of Fake Schengen Visa Agencies In The UAEAbu Dhabi Honors Indian-Origin Doctor With His Own Street NameAbu Dhabi Honors Indian-Origin Doctor With His Own Street Name

Here’s how the scam works

The lady on a dating app meets you at these “scam restaurants” on the first date.

She begins ordering several drinks and disappears when the hefty bill appears—leaving you to deal with it on your own. 

Several victims have had to pay a bill of AED 3000+. The highest amount reported was a whopping AED 10,000!

Always be careful on a first date

Choose a location that you know and are comfortable with. Always check the reviews before you go!

READ NEXT: Dubai Public Prosecution Drop Charges Of Attempted Suicide Against An Irish Airhostess

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories on your phone.

Post Views: 1,311
Shopping
See more
More like this