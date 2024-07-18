Dubai Men Shocked After Being Asked To Pay Thousands On A First Date

Dating has always been an expensive affair…but for some men in Dubai, it’s been as pricey as AED 3000!

A quick look at the reviews of certain restaurants in the city will tell you whether these restos are home to such frightening amounts. Several people have used TripAdvisor and even Instagram comments to voice their frustration at being overcharged.

Some have paid the bill, some have fought back… there are several experiences listed online, here is one:

Here’s how the scam works

The lady on a dating app meets you at these “scam restaurants” on the first date.

She begins ordering several drinks and disappears when the hefty bill appears—leaving you to deal with it on your own.

Several victims have had to pay a bill of AED 3000+. The highest amount reported was a whopping AED 10,000!

Always be careful on a first date

Choose a location that you know and are comfortable with. Always check the reviews before you go!

