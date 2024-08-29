WEEKEND HOTLIST: 7 Ways To Blow Off Some Steam!

Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

7. Try out for an exciting new play

The Courtyard Playhouse Dubai is casting for their 2024 in-house production of Almost, Maine by John Cariani. Almost, Maine is a play about love and longing, friendship and isolation, melancholy and hope. The setting is a cold, clear, moonless night in the middle of winter in the mythical town of Almost, Maine.

The performance is scheduled to take place in December 2024.

Visit their website for the cast list with character profiles. The audition will be a workshop format with character readings, no prep is necessary. Please make sure you are available for the dates above and are ready to commit to weekly rehearsals usually scheduled outside of working hours.

Where? The Courtyard Building, Al Quoz 1

When? Saturday, August 31

Time? 2 pm to 4 pm

6. The Onam collection at Tanishq is selling out so get it ASAP

Discover the exquisite Onam collection by Tanishq, a celebration of Kerala’s rich cultural heritage and vibrant traditions. Unveiled just in time for the festival, this exclusive collection features one-of-a-kind jewellery pieces inspired by Kerala’s iconic boat races, Mohiniyattam dance, and majestic elephant processions. Each design is a masterpiece, showcasing Tanishq’s impeccable craftsmanship and attention to detail. Whether it’s the elegant Lotus Kada or the intricate Palakka Leaf Pendant, these pieces are more than just jewellery—they’re a tribute to tradition and artistry. With up to 25% off on gold-making charges and diamond jewellery, there’s no better time to indulge in the beauty of Tanishq’s Onam collection. Visit your nearest Tanishq store or shop online to own a piece of this timeless tradition before it’s gone!

Where? Tanishq stores across Dubai

When? Until Sept 15

5. This is your new reason to visit the Louvre Abu Dhabi

“The Secret of the Dome Stars” at Louvre Abu Dhabi offers a thrilling, family-friendly adventure designed for children aged 6 to 12. This location-based game, accessible via a WebApp, combines a treasure hunt with storytelling, allowing families to explore the museum’s permanent galleries while solving puzzles and uncovering clues. Guided by Volpi, a friendly Sand Fox, participants aim to restore the Dome’s energy by collecting 12 hidden stars. Available in Arabic, English, and French, the game is free and promotes learning through play, enhancing young visitors’ observation skills in a fun and engaging way.

4. La Brioche is going BIG this September to mark 40 years

This September, La Brioche invites all to join in celebrating four decades of culinary passion and excellence. The 40th-anniversary campaign will include a variety of special events and activities aimed at enhancing the dining experience for their cherished customers. We’re talking about quizzes, scratch cards, birthday offers, a special anniversary menu, and exclusive merch!

Where? Across all branches

When? All through September

3. Get set for a Shaan-Dar evening with Bollywood’s leading male voice

Dubai is gearing up to welcome the golden voice behind many of Bollywood’s leading men! The popular playback singer Shaan is set to perform his timeless Bollywood classics from the past four decades for the first time. Don’t miss this chance to listen LIVE to chart-toppers like “Tanha Dil,” “Woh Pehli Baar,” “Chand Sifarish,” and “Jab Se Tere Naina.” Shaan’s extensive career also includes hosting TV shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and coaching on The Voice India. Where? Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai When? Saturday, August 31st Tickets are available at coca-cola-arena.com and Platinumlist

2. Venture into the hub of creativity and craftsmanship at Arte – The Markers’ Market in Times Square Center

Meet the “Artisans of the Emirates” and explore their contemporary and highly original creations! From designer fashion to handcrafted jewelry, you’ll discover a wide range of products, including skincare, candles, pottery, soaps, art, homemade baked goods and much more. Enjoy the creative workshops & demonstrations with lots to see and do for the whole family.

Where? Times Square Center Dubai

When?

1. This might be your only chance to run inside a mall

Dubai Indoor Runs are coming to Dubai Festival City Mall on Sunday, September 1 as part of the closing of DSS. Participants will run through the first floor of the mall, making their way past various shops before either finishing or starting another lap, depending on the chosen distance. Participants will have the choice of 2.5km, 5km or 10km runs through the air-conditioned comfort of Dubai Festival City Mall. Entry fee includes a finishers’ medal for all participants with an event t-shirt as well as 1st, 2nd and 3rd place medals being awarded to the top 3 runners in each age group.

Where? Dubai Festival City Mall

When? Sunday, Sept 1

Time? 7 am

