WEEKEND HOTLIST: 7 Ways To Blow Off Some Steam!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.
Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!
Discover the exquisite Onam collection by Tanishq, a celebration of Kerala’s rich cultural heritage and vibrant traditions. Unveiled just in time for the festival, this exclusive collection features one-of-a-kind jewellery pieces inspired by Kerala’s iconic boat races, Mohiniyattam dance, and majestic elephant processions. Each design is a masterpiece, showcasing Tanishq’s impeccable craftsmanship and attention to detail. Whether it’s the elegant Lotus Kada or the intricate Palakka Leaf Pendant, these pieces are more than just jewellery—they’re a tribute to tradition and artistry. With up to 25% off on gold-making charges and diamond jewellery, there’s no better time to indulge in the beauty of Tanishq’s Onam collection. Visit your nearest Tanishq store or shop online to own a piece of this timeless tradition before it’s gone!
Where? Tanishq stores across Dubai
When? Until Sept 15
“The Secret of the Dome Stars” at Louvre Abu Dhabi offers a thrilling, family-friendly adventure designed for children aged 6 to 12. This location-based game, accessible via a WebApp, combines a treasure hunt with storytelling, allowing families to explore the museum’s permanent galleries while solving puzzles and uncovering clues. Guided by Volpi, a friendly Sand Fox, participants aim to restore the Dome’s energy by collecting 12 hidden stars. Available in Arabic, English, and French, the game is free and promotes learning through play, enhancing young visitors’ observation skills in a fun and engaging way.
This September, La Brioche invites all to join in celebrating four decades of culinary passion and excellence. The 40th-anniversary campaign will include a variety of special events and activities aimed at enhancing the dining experience for their cherished customers. We’re talking about quizzes, scratch cards, birthday offers, a special anniversary menu, and exclusive merch!
Where? Across all branches
When? All through September
Dubai is gearing up to welcome the golden voice behind many of Bollywood’s leading men! The popular playback singer Shaan is set to perform his timeless Bollywood classics from the past four decades for the first time. Don’t miss this chance to listen LIVE to chart-toppers like “Tanha Dil,” “Woh Pehli Baar,” “Chand Sifarish,” and “Jab Se Tere Naina.” Shaan’s extensive career also includes hosting TV shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and coaching on The Voice India.
Where? Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai
When? Saturday, August 31st
Tickets are available at coca-cola-arena.com and Platinumlist
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Also Read: Cirque Dreams Elysion Is Coming To Al Ain And You Don’t Wanna Miss It!
Stay in the loop with Dubai’s hottest news, right at your fingertips! Download the Lovin Dubai app for FREE to catch the latest stories on your phone.
Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!
Plus, the Lovin Dubai newsletter just got a refresh! Sign up now for your daily dose of news, straight to your inbox!
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service