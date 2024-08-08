WEEKEND HOTLIST: 7 Ways To Enjoy Your Time Off

Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

7. August Babies eat for FREE

Got a birthday in August? Then get ready to party like royalty at Punjab Grill! This Michelin-select fine dining gem is turning three on August 15th, and they’re celebrating all month long. If you share a birthday with them, you’re in for a treat—literally!

Here’s the deal: if your birthday’s in August, you can dig into any of their fancy set menus for free! Choose between the Chef’s Tasting Menu (starts at AED 300) or the lavish Brunch Menu (AED 245) The only catch? Bring at least one friend who’ll pay for their own meal.

Where? Khor Al Maqta’a, Abu Dhabi | Anantara Hotel, Downtown, Business Bay

When? All through August

6. This Indian resto is matching their discounts to the temperature outside

If it’s 44 degrees outside, you will get a 44% discount!

the exclusive Temperature Deal – guests simply need to inform the friendly staff of the outside temperature to receive a discount on every dish from the à la carte menu. The hotter it gets, the more you save! It’s the only time you’ll want temperatures to hit upwards of 50 degrees.

The deal is available all throughout August

Where? Kailash Parbat, Oud Metha, Dubai

When? All through August, Monday – Friday

Contact: 04 547 6330

5. Live Sound Meditation…in a theatre

VOX Cinemas has partnered with Linda Chambers-Cochrane (IG @linda_hybridsoul) to host its first-ever live sound meditation on Sunday, 11 August (10 am to 12 pm), at THEATRE, VOX Cinemas Mall of the Emirates.

Get ready for a guided journey of self-discovery with Linda, a wellness and fitness expert renowned for her unique approach to holistic well-being. Experience a 15-minute guided meditation and 60-minute sound meditation in the comfort of fully reclining heated seats with plush pillows and blankets at THEATRE at VOX Cinemas Mall of the Emirates.

To complement your rejuvenating morning of wellness, indulge in a healthy breakfast buffet, featuring over 10 mouth-watering dishes and beverages including live egg and pancake stations, freshly baked pastries, fruit yoghurts and juices, and more, all served at the exclusive THEATRE lounge.

Where? THEATRE, Mall of the Emirates

When? Sunday, Aug 11

Time? 10 am to 12 pm

Tickets are now on sale here

4. Sip on a summer cocktail at this AI inspired resto

This summer, Zenon introduces a new cocktail menu celebrating refined luxury and modern flair. Dine in a sophisticated dining area with AI displays where guests can watch culinary masterpieces being crafted live. Enjoy a tropical symphony with the Ananas Punch, a refreshing blend of pisco quebranta, mancino bianco, and prosecco with pineapple and lemongrass cordial. Try the Moonlit Violeta, featuring lemon, gin, peach liqueur, lavender, and pea flower tea for a floral, citrusy experience. The Maracuja combines spiced rum, Dom Benedictine, elderflower, and passion fruit, while the El Cielo Spritz mixes Sauvignon Blanc, ginger ale, and Patron El Cielo tequila for a crisp, spicy refreshment.

Where? Zenon Dubai, Downtown

When? Open daily from 12 pm to 3 am

For more information/ reservations, please call +971 4 837 7222 or visit the website https://zenonrestaurant.com/ or follow @zenondubai on IG.

3. Indulge in one of the largest pizzas in town

VERO Italian is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest and most impressive culinary creation yet – The Giant Pizza. Indulge in this spectacular delight, measuring an astonishing 75cm (30 inches) in diameter, available daily. It’s available in two mouthwatering options – two toppings for AED 250 or four toppings at AED 275.

Where? VERO Italian, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah

When? Daily

Price? 75 cm/30 inches for AED 250 with two toppings and AED 275 for four toppings.

Reservations? Call 04 318 2319 or email restaurant.jbr@hilton.com

2. Free pizzas, AED 1 G&T, Happy Hours: Raining offers at Holiday Inn Business Bay

Summer is almost over, so take advantage of the breezy offers at Holiday Inn and Staybridge Suites Dubai Business Bay. Enjoy a 36-hour stay package with early check-in at 8am and late check-out until 8pm, 50% off dining for IHG One Reward Members, complimentary breakfast for two, and 1000 bonus rewards points.

Savor modern European cuisine at Brasserie on 1 with fantastic dining exclusives, including G&Ts for AED 1, a three-course business lunch for AED 89, free pizza with a brew, unlimited mussels with Belgian hops for AED 175 on Thursdays, and a steak dinner on Wednesdays for AED 295.

Don’t miss the daily happy hour from 4pm to 8pm with G&Ts for AED 30.

For more information or reservations, call 04 871 6000 or email info.DXBBY@ihg.com

Where? Holiday Inn & Staybridge Suites Dubai Business Bay

1. Modesh World is back for the summer (FREE ENTRY!)

This free-to-enter indoor edutainment extravaganza invites you to join Modesh and his friend Dana on a year-round adventure filled with themed games, learning zones and fun activities for both kids and adults. There’s heaps of fun to be had with nine inflatable attractions to bounce around on, thrilling summer camps to join and a wide array of rides and gaming experiences to enjoy. Whether you’re planning a grand birthday celebration or simply looking to indulge in mouth-watering treats from over 20 food stalls, Modesh World offers something for everyone.

Where? Halls 3-8, Dubai World Trade Centre

When? Until August 18

Time? Weekdays: Mon – Thurs 10 am to 10 pm | Weekends: Fri – Sun 10 am to 12 am

