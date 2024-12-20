WEEKEND HOTLIST: 11 Ways To Feel The Festive Spirit

Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

Ring in 2025 with a magical New Year’s Eve at Longbeach Campground, Ras Al Khaimah. Gather all your friends and family to book a glamping tent from AED 1,640 and enjoy activities for all ages—archery, pottery, animal petting and a kids’ tent to keep the little ones entertained! The evening features a beach BBQ dinner, a live DJ, a bonfire for marshmallow roasting and a starlit countdown.

Hatta Cultural Nights is an immersive cultural experience that celebrates the rich Emirati heritage and the unique charm of Hatta at Hatta Heritage Village. This event blends traditional crafts, heritage-filled performances, and community-driven activities to offer visitors an authentic journey into Emirati culture.

Part of the larger Hatta Winter initiative, the festival includes cultural nights, a honey festival, and more. Accessible via RTA’s Hatta Express or internal shuttles, this is a must-visit winter destination for all.

The Hatta Winter Festival invites visitors to explore creativity, fitness, and adventure against the stunning backdrop of Hatta’s mountains. Highlights include:

8. Bubble Planet is bringing the viral “kidulting” magic to Abu Dhabi

Following its world premiere in Milan and expansion into Los Angeles, London, and Singapore, the one-and-only Bubble Planet is on its way. Unleash your inner kiddo and escape into a vibrant, whimsical world of bubbles where you can let your imagination soar. This interactive experience invites you to engage your senses as you explore fantastical landscapes and dive into imaginary metaverses packed with unique optical illusions and heaps of photo ops. It’s going to be a blast!

Where? Manarat Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island

When? 22nd December ’24 – 20th February ’25

How much? Tickets will be available for purchase at bubble-planet.com with prices starting at AED95 for adults and AED75 for children

7. The elegance of Parisian salons meets bold Slavic flavours at Maison Revka

Following the success of its Paris and Saint-Tropez locations, Maison Revka is now here on Bluewaters. Maison Revka stays true to its roots—radiant, spectacular, and steeped in history. Guests can enjoy a dining experience where the elegance of Parisian salons meets bold Slavic flavours, creating a destination like no other.

Maison Revka’s menu artfully blends the rich traditions of Slavic cuisine with vibrant flavours. Signature dishes include indulgent smoked salmon, an array of exquisite caviars, the classic salmon coulibiac, and elegant pavlovas for dessert. The menu promises a luxurious culinary journey that celebrates both indulgence and the joy of sharing.

Where? Maison Revka, Delano Dubai on Bluewaters

6. This festive four-course menu is a must-try on Christmas Day

On Christmas Day, guests can enjoy a four-course festive menu inspired by the Far-East, free-flowing drinks, and live music, all while soaking in the beach vibes. If you don’t want to end the celebrations there, extend the day with Koko Bay’s Xmas After-Party where guests can enjoy three drinks for an additional AED 100.

Packages:

Bubbly Package – AED 550

Champagne Package – AED 850

Soft Package – AED 350

Kids Package – AED 250

Xmas After-Party – AED 100 (3 drinks included)

When? Wednesday, Dec 25

Time? Brunch Time: 1 pm to 4 pm | After-Party: 4 pm to 7 pm

5. Flowwow has got your back for last-minute gifts

Christmas is undeniably one of the busiest times of the year! Between festive gatherings and holiday preparations, finding the perfect gifts can often fall to the last minute. This year, there’s no need to worry: Flowwow has you covered with delightful Christmas gift ideas to make your celebration even brighter! Spread joy to your family, friends, and loved ones with their carefully curated selection and stress-free delivery. These are all products by local stores right here in the city…so this is a win-win situation!

They’ve got it all: from festive wreaths and tiny trees to delicious cupcakes, hamper boxes and chocolate-covered strawberries.

Check out their festive collection here

4. San Wan Hand-Pulled Noodles is back with a limited time pop up experience

Back by popular demand, San Wan Hand-Pulled Noodles is making its much-anticipated return. This time, the pop-up takes on a bold new flavour with the addition of Underneat—a dynamic collaboration with chefs Rajiv Devnani and Lendl Pereira, whose innovative culinary expertise promises a fresh twist on Chinese classics.

During the pop-up, guests can savour four standout dishes- the crispy Duck & Shrimp Pan-Fried Gyoza, Cucumber Salad with Peanut Dressing, Prawn Toast with Aburi Mayo, and the beloved Hand-Pulled Biang Biang Noodles. Each dish is crafted to showcase the authentic essence of Chinese culinary artistry and is best enjoyed in the vibrant atmosphere of the Nomad Courtyard.

As always, diners can watch chefs hand-pull the noodles on-site, making the experience both interactive and unforgettable.

Where? Nomad Day Bar Courtyard

When? Until December 22 only…RUN!

3. Jingle all the way to Holiday Inn Dubai Business Bay for a festive season like no other

The holiday season is here, and if you’re looking to get into the festive spirit in style, Holiday Inn Dubai Business Bay is the place to be! We’re talking magical brunches, cozy stays and endless holiday fun! If this isn’t your ultimate destination for all things festive in Dubai, WHAT IS?!

2. Embark on a Mind-Bending Journey of Mind-Reading and Mentalism

Don’t just witness the extraordinary—be a part of it! Connected by Mind2Mind, Dubai’s number one Mentalism show, is an immersive, interactive experience that will leave you questioning reality.

James Harrington and Marina Liani, the mind-bending duo and Golden Buzzer winners from America’s Got Talent and Britain’s Got Talent, bring their world-renowned mentalism act to Dubai for a limited time. With performances hailed as “mind-blowing” by Simon Cowell and “spectacular” by Sofia Vergara, this is a show you cannot miss.

Where? Meyana Auditorium at Jumeirah Beach Hotel

When? Every Friday Until Dec 27

Time? Doors open at 8 pm

Book your tickets here