Jingle All The Way To Holiday Inn Dubai Business Bay For A Festive SZN Like No Other!

The holiday season is here, and if you’re looking to get into the festive spirit in style, Holiday Inn Dubai Business Bay is the place to be! We’re talking magical brunches, cozy stays and endless holiday fun! If this isn’t your ultimate destination for all things festive in Dubai, WHAT IS?!
Now, let’s talk about the main event: the Wonderland Brunch – A Magical Christmas Edition. Trust us, this isn’t just any brunch—it’s a holiday celebration you won’t forget! On Saturday, December 21st, from 1 PM to 4 PM, Brasserie on 1 is transforming into a winter wonderland, filled with festive food, live cooking stations, and entertainment that’ll make you feel like you’ve stepped into a Christmas fairy tale. Check this out for more deets and give @moreshow_events a look
This brunch has it all—live cooking stations with all your Christmas favorites (we’re talking turkey, stuffing, and all the sides), delicious holiday treats, and a kids’ corner packed with fun activities to keep the little ones entertained. Plus, there’s live entertainment by the talented Moreshow, so expect plenty of festive cheer and good vibes all afternoon long.
This is one brunch you definitely don’t want to miss, so grab your spot before it’s too late! Call 04 871 6010 or email brasserieon1.holidayinnbb@ihg.com to book your table.
Why slave away in the kitchen when you can enjoy a classic, ready-to-serve Turkey with all the trimmings? Just grab and go!
🗓️ Dates: December 17th – 31st (72 hours advance notice required)
🤩 Package: AED 599 for 6-7kg, perfect for 6-8 guests
📩 RSVP: Call 04 871 6010 or email brasserieon1.holidayinn@ihg.com
Gather your friends and colleagues for an unforgettable celebration featuring a curated 3-course set menu at the venue of your choice. Select from a private room, our restaurants, or an enchanting poolside dining experience under the stars.
🗓️ Dates: 5th – 30th December
🤩 Packages:
195 AED per person including 3-hour Non-Alcoholic package
295 AED per person including 3-hour House Drinks package
Add extra sparkle to your event for just AED 25 per person
Available for lunch or dinner, for groups of 8 to 50. Advance booking and pre-payment required.
📩 RSVP: call 04 871 6010 or email brasserieon1.holidayinn@ihg.com
Skip the hassle of cooking and join Brasserie on 1 or a mouthwatering traditional Christmas Roast with all your festive faves!
🗓️ Dates: 19th – 26th December (excluding lunch on Saturday, 21st) | Time: 6 PM – 10 PM
🤩 Packages:
AED 115 for three courses including 1 house drink
AED 155 for three courses including 3 house drinks
📩 RSVP: call 04 871 6010 or email brasserieon1.holidayinn@ihg.com
Ring in the New Year with style! Kick back with a delicious BBQ feast at the Holiday Inn Pool Deck, then head over to the Burj Khalifa for the world-famous fireworks show!
🗓️ Date: Tuesday, 31st December | Time: 5 PM – 8 PM
🤩 Packages:
All-you-can-eat BBQ: AED 245 per person
Kids under 12: 50% off
Drinks packages available
📩 RSVP: call 04 871 6010 or email laplancha.holidayinnbb@ihg.com
Start your evening with a festive feast that’s nothing short of epic: Dibba Oysters, Blue Crab, Poached Prawns, Roast Turkey, global flavors, live cooking stations, and a dessert spread to die for. With a live DJ setting the vibe, it’s the perfect prelude to the midnight countdown. PSSTT… à la carte drinks are waiting to keep the good times flowing!
🗓️ Date: Tuesday, 31st December | Time: 8 PM onward
🤩 Packages:
AED 350 for food only
Kids 6-12 50% off
Kids 0-6 free
Packages available for hard and soft drinks
📩 RSVP: call 04 871 6010 or email brasserieon1.holidayinn@ihg.com
Escape the holiday chaos and treat yourself to a cozy staycation in the heart of Dubai! From just AED 580, you’ll get everything you need to unwind and celebrate the season.
Your festive staycation includes:
Make the most of your holiday break with exclusive dining deals and holiday-themed events!
📩 RSVP: call 04 871 6000 or email res.holidayinnbb@ihg.com
