Jingle All The Way To Holiday Inn Dubai Business Bay For A Festive SZN Like No Other!

Ho Ho Ho… the festive season is on!

The holiday season is here, and if you’re looking to get into the festive spirit in style, Holiday Inn Dubai Business Bay is the place to be! We’re talking magical brunches, cozy stays and endless holiday fun! If this isn’t your ultimate destination for all things festive in Dubai, WHAT IS?!

via GIPHY

Holiday Inn and Moreshow are teaming up to sprinkle some extra magic on this year’s Christmas brunch!

Now, let’s talk about the main event: the Wonderland Brunch – A Magical Christmas Edition. Trust us, this isn’t just any brunch—it’s a holiday celebration you won’t forget! On Saturday, December 21st, from 1 PM to 4 PM, Brasserie on 1 is transforming into a winter wonderland, filled with festive food, live cooking stations, and entertainment that’ll make you feel like you’ve stepped into a Christmas fairy tale. Check this out for more deets and give @moreshow_events a look

This brunch has it all—live cooking stations with all your Christmas favorites (we’re talking turkey, stuffing, and all the sides), delicious holiday treats, and a kids’ corner packed with fun activities to keep the little ones entertained. Plus, there’s live entertainment by the talented Moreshow, so expect plenty of festive cheer and good vibes all afternoon long.

The packages are a STEAL!

AED 199 per person with soft drinks

with soft drinks AED 255 per person with house drinks

with house drinks AED 75 for kids (ages 6-12)

This is one brunch you definitely don’t want to miss, so grab your spot before it’s too late! Call 04 871 6010 or email brasserieon1.holidayinnbb@ihg.com to book your table.

But wait, there’s more – sprinkle some magic with a dash of sparkle dust!

A classic takeaway Turkey!

Why slave away in the kitchen when you can enjoy a classic, ready-to-serve Turkey with all the trimmings? Just grab and go!

🗓️ Dates: December 17th – 31st (72 hours advance notice required)

🤩 Package: AED 599 for 6-7kg, perfect for 6-8 guests

📩 RSVP: Call 04 871 6010 or email brasserieon1.holidayinn@ihg.com

Invite your friends to a group Christmas celebration bash!

Gather your friends and colleagues for an unforgettable celebration featuring a curated 3-course set menu at the venue of your choice. Select from a private room, our restaurants, or an enchanting poolside dining experience under the stars.

🗓️ Dates: 5th – 30th December

🤩 Packages:

195 AED per person including 3-hour Non-Alcoholic package

295 AED per person including 3-hour House Drinks package

Add extra sparkle to your event for just AED 25 per person

Available for lunch or dinner, for groups of 8 to 50. Advance booking and pre-payment required.

📩 RSVP: call 04 871 6010 or email brasserieon1.holidayinn@ihg.com

Why cook when you can feast?

Skip the hassle of cooking and join Brasserie on 1 or a mouthwatering traditional Christmas Roast with all your festive faves!

🗓️ Dates: 19th – 26th December (excluding lunch on Saturday, 21st) | Time: 6 PM – 10 PM

🤩 Packages:

AED 115 for three courses including 1 house drink

AED 155 for three courses including 3 house drinks

📩 RSVP: call 04 871 6010 or email brasserieon1.holidayinn@ihg.com

You can’t skip these NYE fireworks!

Ring in the New Year with style! Kick back with a delicious BBQ feast at the Holiday Inn Pool Deck, then head over to the Burj Khalifa for the world-famous fireworks show!

🗓️ Date: Tuesday, 31st December | Time: 5 PM – 8 PM

🤩 Packages:

All-you-can-eat BBQ: AED 245 per person

Kids under 12: 50% off

Drinks packages available

📩 RSVP: call 04 871 6010 or email laplancha.holidayinnbb@ihg.com

Party the night away at Brasserie on 1 – kicking off at 8 PM and going strong till late!

Start your evening with a festive feast that’s nothing short of epic: Dibba Oysters, Blue Crab, Poached Prawns, Roast Turkey, global flavors, live cooking stations, and a dessert spread to die for. With a live DJ setting the vibe, it’s the perfect prelude to the midnight countdown. PSSTT… à la carte drinks are waiting to keep the good times flowing!

🗓️ Date: Tuesday, 31st December | Time: 8 PM onward

🤩 Packages:

AED 350 for food only

Kids 6-12 50% off

Kids 0-6 free

Packages available for hard and soft drinks

📩 RSVP: call 04 871 6010 or email brasserieon1.holidayinn@ihg.com

Staycation at Holiday Inn Dubai Business Bay? Sign me up!

Escape the holiday chaos and treat yourself to a cozy staycation in the heart of Dubai! From just AED 580, you’ll get everything you need to unwind and celebrate the season.

Your festive staycation includes:

A cozy overnight stay in a modern, comfortable room

Complimentary shuttle to Dubai Mall and Kite Beach

25% dining discount for IHG One Rewards members

Access to the rooftop pool and 24/7 fitness center

Free high-speed Wi-Fi throughout your stay

Make the most of your holiday break with exclusive dining deals and holiday-themed events!

📩 RSVP: call 04 871 6000 or email res.holidayinnbb@ihg.com