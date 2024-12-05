WEEKEND HOTLIST: 8 Ways To Enjoy The Winter Weekend

Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

8. Be part of this amazing 19th Annual Stollen Charity Cake event

Love a tradition that gives back! In collaboration with Kempinski, this festive celebration features the traditional German Stollen cake, offering attendees a chance to indulge in a delicious treat while supporting a good cause. All proceeds from the event will go to Emirates Red Crescent, helping those in need during the holiday season. Plus, don’t miss the opportunity to meet Santa and his friends, adding a magical touch to a day of giving and celebration!

Where? Central Galleria, Mall of the Emirates

When? Friday, Dec 6

Time? Starts at 10 am

7. This is your chance to catch Coke Studio Live

For the second edition, Coke Studio Live will offer UAE fans the opportunity to witness some of South Asia’s most legendary artists and emerging talents as they perform award winning originals, contemporary covers and experimental remixes that have taken the music world by storm.

This year promises an unforgettable experience featuring diverse musical talents, with visionary producer and curator Zulfiqar (Xulfi) Jabbar Khan at the helm and produced by Giraffe Pakistan and Warner Music South Asia. The headliners for Coke Studio Live include Gharvi Group, Faris Shafi, Umair Butt, Kaavish, Kaifi Khalil, Hasan Raheem, Abdul Hannan, Shae Gill, Zain Zohaib and Karpe, Amanda Delara, Maanu, Annural Khalid, Lost Stories and Quick Style.

Where? Coca-Cola Arena

When? Sunday, Dec 8

Time? Doors open at 7 pm

Tickets here

6. The Da-Bangg Reloaded concert with Salman Khan

Be part of an evening where Bollywood glitz, glamour, and star power come together for one unforgettable night with Bollywood’s Biggest Superstar Salman Khan, joined by an electrifying lineup of celebrities, including Tamannaah Bhatia, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Sonakshi Sinha, singer Aastha Gill, comedy king Sunil Grover, dance legend Prabhu Deva, and the ultimate showman Maniesh Paul.

With four hours of high-energy performances, jaw-dropping choreography and dance, side-splitting comedy, and chart-topping Bollywood hits. With spectacular lights and immersive production, the atmosphere will be nothing short of electric. Organized by Orbit Events and Bliss Events, this live extravaganza is set to push creative boundaries and deliver a dynamic, immersive experience that will leave you breathless.

Where? Dubai Harbour Experience

When? Saturday, Dec 7

Tickets here!

5. It’s raining at the Dubai Opera and you cannot miss it

For the first time ever in the Middle East, and debuting in the UAE, Dubai Opera proudly presents the season’s most anticipated musical: “Singin’ in the Rain.” Relive the charm of Hollywood’s golden age with this spectacular stage adaptation of the iconic MGM film, set during the transition from silent films to talkies. Don’t miss this chance to see rain on stage…indoors!

Enjoy timeless classics like “Good Morning,” “Make ’em Laugh,” “Moses Supposes,” and the legendary “Singin’ in the Rain,” ensuring an evening of romance, wit, and memorable melodies.

Directed by the acclaimed West End Theatre Director Jonathan Church, with Andrew Wright’s high-energy choreography and Simon Higlett’s stunning set design, the show promises a visual and auditory feast. Experience live rain showers on stage every night, creating an atmosphere that brings the story to life.

Where? The Dubai Opera

When? Until Dec 14

Tickets here

4. Embark on a Mind-Bending Journey of Mind-Reading and Mentalism

Don’t just witness the extraordinary—be a part of it! Connected by Mind2Mind, Dubai’s number one Mentalism show, is an immersive, interactive experience that will leave you questioning reality.

James Harrington and Marina Liani, the mind-bending duo and Golden Buzzer winners from America’s Got Talent and Britain’s Got Talent, bring their world-renowned mentalism act to Dubai for a limited time. With performances hailed as “mind-blowing” by Simon Cowell and “spectacular” by Sofia Vergara, this is a show you cannot miss.

Where? Meyana Auditorium at Jumeirah Beach Hotel

When? Every Friday Until Dec 27

Time? Doors open at 8 pm

Book your tickets here

3. Lúnico is bringing Spanish fine dining and a late-night bar adventure