WEEKEND HOTLIST: 6 Things You Can Get Up To A Lovely Easter Weekend!

Hoppy Easter all you bunnies!

This lovely weekend has so many festivities, the blessed Ramadan and the joyous Easter. So make sure you enjoy all that the city has to offer…

Here are some events you need to check out this weekend: April 8 and 9!

6. Take your family to the moon this Eid at OliOli®!

Celebrations are starting early at OliOli(R) with the return of the iconic Museum of the Moon, to mark the last days of Ramadan and the joyous Eid al Fitr. The 5-meter replica of the moon, created by world-renowned artist Luke Jerram, will take over OliOli(R)’s Creative Lab, where families are invited to bask in the glory of this awe-inspiring exhibit for an incredible 15 days!

Where? OliOli®, 62 4 A St – Al Quoz – Al Quoz 1 – Dubai

When? April 14 to 30

Price? Limited edition Family passes start from AED269 for 2 Children and the same number of adults go free.

Access to the Museum of the Moon is included in Standard PLUS Tickets starting from AED149 for 1 Child + 1 Adult, and all Family Pass tickets.

5. Fouquet’s is all set to host the Ultimate Easter Weekend

Celebrate Easter in luxury, style, and refinement at Fouquet’s Dubai plays host to an amazing weekend of celebration, including an Easter Brunch on followed by a lively after-party at Le Toit rooftop.

Sunday will mark the beginning of “Le Déjeuner du Dimanche”, an every Sunday roast dinner.

Where? La Brasserie at Fouquet’s Dubai located in Burj Plaza, Downtown Dubai

When? Saturday, April 8 & Sunday, April 9

Time? Brunch- 12 pm to 6 pm | After party from Le Toit starts at 6pm

“Le Déjeuner du Dimanche” roast dinner- 1 pm to 4 pm

Reservations Call 04 524 5301 | email reservations-dubai@fouquets.com

4. Head to Café Beirut by the Sea to experience a fun Easter lunch

Head to Café Beirut by the Sea to experience a fun Easter lunch with delicious Mediterranean cuisine. Families are going to have a blast with the visit of the Easter Bunny and the traditional egg-cracking activity.

Where? Hotel Fairmont the Palm

Time? 1:30 pm till 4 pm

Call +971 56 334 5777

3. Join the Dubai Easter Egg Run for a good cause

A motorcycle procession of all types of bikes taking Easter Eggs or toys to the children of Al Jalila Childrens Hospital. Every biker is welcome! Just bring a toy or an Easter egg to donate.

Where? Enoc Petrol Station, Al Wasl Road, opposite Al Jalila Cultural Centre

When? Sunday, April 9

Time? 8 am onwards

2. An Elegant Easter Celebration Awaits at F.R.N.D.S Grand Café

Situated on the ground floor of Address Fountain Views, the artistically designed venue is the ideal spot for an authentic Easter celebration.

F.R.N.D.S Grand Café is an experience that combines the best of food, service, and hospitality. This year, diners can indulge in the Easter plates of European tradition whilst absorbing the venue’s warm and welcoming atmosphere that aims to transport diners to a world of delightfulness and joy.

Where? F.R.N.D.S Grand Café, Address Fountain Views Hotel, Al Ohood Street – Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd – Dubai

When? April 8 and 9

For reservations, call +971 4 564 2399 or email rsvp@frndsgrandcafe.com

1. Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel celebrates an ‘Egg-static’ Easter

Enjoy the afternoon High Tea and other Easter treats available in-store or for delivery. Satisfy your Easter cravings to your heart’s content whilst you immerse your senses in the elegant surrounds of The Tea Room. Dive into an impressive array of divine Easter creations including the indulgent Egg Mango Cream and Vanilla Mousse, Pistachio Cake, Hazy Cake, Hen Chocolate, Hatching Chick Chocolate and many more Easter delights.

Where? Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel

WWhen? April 8-16| Available throughout the day

Price? AED 160 for Easter High Tea

Starting from AED 35 for other sweet creations

For more information, please contact 04 596 2222 or visit their website https://www.thetearoomdubai.com/