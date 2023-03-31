Community
WEEKEND HOTLIST: 5 Events To Check Out For A Smashing Time This Week
So many things to check out this week!
Here are 5 events to do if you’re looking to have a smashing time this weekend
5. Celebrate Ramadan and discover picturesque views of Dubai on Gozzo Italian boats
The first-of-its-kind Gozzo Italian Boats, which set sail from the Amalfi Coast to dock at the open waters of Dubai, carry a rich Italian retro flair and can hold up to 8 people. Cha Cha Boats is offering a fantastic deal of half price on all their private boat packages and operates from different locations including Al Seef, Jumeirah and Marasi Business Bay.
Al Seef Creek packages start from AED 115
Jumeirah Splash packages start from AED 175
Dubai Sunset Marasi Canal Architecture packages start from AED 175
The Ramadan deal is valid throughout the month of Ramadan.
For bookings, please contact +971 052 102 224 or email info@chachaboats.com or visit https://chachaboats.com
4. Treat yourself to a Halal manicure at home with Urban Company
3. The Smash Room brings action-packed fun this Ramadan
Famed for offering therapeutic entertainment, this unique venue is taking it up a notch this Ramadan with a 15% discount on its Ecstasy and Euphoria packages. Explore a range of other items to smash including guitars, TV’s, CPU’s, printers, washing machines and glass items where every item smashed is recycled afterwards. The Smash Room offers an outlet for every individual to express themselves.
Where? Umm Suqeim St.
When? March 27 to April 20 | Monday to Thursday
Time? 1 pm to 6 pm
2. Indulge in some horseback riding and sunset yoga
View this post on Instagram
1. Go shopping at the Ramadan Night Flea Market
Dubai Flea Market, the biggest Second Hand Market in town thrives thousands of target shoppers each weekend to another destination. Book your stall now to sell all your USED pre-loved belongings or come to visit to catch incredible bargains.
For bookings & further info visit www.dubai-fleamarket.com
When? Saturday, April 1
Where? Zabeel Park, Entrance Gate 1-3
Time? 4 pm to 10 pm
View this post on Instagram