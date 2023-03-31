WEEKEND HOTLIST: 5 Events To Check Out For A Smashing Time This Week

So many things to check out this week!

Here are 5 events to do if you’re looking to have a smashing time this weekend

5. Celebrate Ramadan and discover picturesque views of Dubai on Gozzo Italian boats

The first-of-its-kind Gozzo Italian Boats, which set sail from the Amalfi Coast to dock at the open waters of Dubai, carry a rich Italian retro flair and can hold up to 8 people. Cha Cha Boats is offering a fantastic deal of half price on all their private boat packages and operates from different locations including Al Seef, Jumeirah and Marasi Business Bay.

Al Seef Creek packages start from AED 115

Jumeirah Splash packages start from AED 175

Dubai Sunset Marasi Canal Architecture packages start from AED 175

The Ramadan deal is valid throughout the month of Ramadan.

For bookings, please contact +971 052 102 224 or email info@chachaboats.com or visit https://chachaboats.com

4. Treat yourself to a Halal manicure at home with Urban Company

For those who observe the Holy Month while wanting their nails to remain stylish — the Breathable Mani-Pedi uses Halal-certified Orly nail polish is perfect. The brand is free of any haram ingredients and is hence suitable for application during Ramadan. It allows water and oxygen to penetrate and is 100% vegan and cruelty-free.

Available at a 35% discount currently, at AED 136 only

OR

The No Polish High Shine Mani-Pedi leaves a long lasting shine on the nails but does not use any nail colour, making it perfectly suitable for Ramadan for those who prefer to avoid sporting any colour but keep the nail healthy and glowing.

Available at a 35% discount currently, at AED 136 only (with a free foot massage)

Android. To learn more about the services offered or book an appointment, download the app on Apple

3. The Smash Room brings action-packed fun this Ramadan

Famed for offering therapeutic entertainment, this unique venue is taking it up a notch this Ramadan with a 15% discount on its Ecstasy and Euphoria packages. Explore a range of other items to smash including guitars, TV’s, CPU’s, printers, washing machines and glass items where every item smashed is recycled afterwards. The Smash Room offers an outlet for every individual to express themselves.

Where? Umm Suqeim St.

When? March 27 to April 20 | Monday to Thursday

Time? 1 pm to 6 pm

2. Indulge in some horseback riding and sunset yoga

This is a super fun and stress-relieving event! And a great opportunity to see the wild animals of the desert in their natural habitat, like the White Arabian Oryx, Gazelle and many different types of birds.

Note: Please wear comfortable clothes for Yoga, long pants for Horse Back Riding, water, and yoga mats.

Please carry your Emirates ID (Passport for tourists). Beginners are welcome!

Time? 4:15 pm – 7:15 pm

When? Sunday, April 1

Price? AED 350

A post shared by Al Jiyad Stable (@aljiyadstable)

1. Go shopping at the Ramadan Night Flea Market

Dubai Flea Market, the biggest Second Hand Market in town thrives thousands of target shoppers each weekend to another destination. Book your stall now to sell all your USED pre-loved belongings or come to visit to catch incredible bargains.

For bookings & further info visit www.dubai-fleamarket.com

When? Saturday, April 1

Where? Zabeel Park, Entrance Gate 1-3

Time? 4 pm to 10 pm