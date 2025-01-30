WEEKEND HOTLIST: 11 Ways To Ring In The Weekend

11. Watch action hero moments at the UAE SWAT Challenge 2025 & entry is FREE

Dubai is set to become the ultimate battleground for elite police teams from across the globe as the sixth edition of the UAE SWAT Challenge kicks off. Organized by Dubai Police this adrenaline-packed showdown runs until 5 February, 2025.

This year’s competition is already breaking records, with 93 specialized teams from police departments spanning Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas confirmed to participate, and the list is still growing! From rapid response units to tactical masterminds, this event is a global stage for showcasing skills, strength, and innovation. The perfect opportunity to support your national teams!

Where? Al Ruwayyah Training City

When? Feb 1 to Feb 5

GRAB THOSE TICKETS ASAP (it’s free!)

10. The demon barber of Fleet Street awaits you at the Dubai Opera

Once, there was a barber who had it all — a happy life, and a beautiful wife. But it all ended in a savage act of betrayal. Enter Sweeney Todd.

From the haunting melodies of Stephen Sondheim to the chilling narrative crafted by Hugh Wheeler, this production transports you to the dark heart of London’s Fleet Street. Witness the transformation of a once-content barber into the infamous “demon barber,” a suave and perilous figure with a rising desire for vengeance. Alongside the beguiling and eccentric Mrs. Lovett, they hatch a twisted plan — equal parts genius and ghastly. Mrs Lovett’s reputation of serving the best pies in London may be short-lived as Sweeney’s thirst for vengeance teeters on the razor’s edge.

Considered one of the most powerful, dramatic, and theatrical horror tales ever set to music, this masterpiece of musical theatre will leave hearts racing and spines tingling long after the final curtain falls.

Where? Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai

When? Feb 1 to Feb 8

Tickets here!

9. Celebrate Chinese New Year at Palace Downtown

Celebrate Chinese New Year at Ewaan, located at Palace Downtown. Indulge in a specially curated Chinese New Year buffet, featuring a lavish selection of dishes including a seafood bar, oyster bar, sushi rolls, carvery and grill corners, traditional Asian delicacies, main courses, international favourites, and decadent desserts. Priced at 350 AED per person, this exclusive menu brings to life the rich and aromatic flavours that define this auspicious occasion.

Adding to the festive charm, Ewaan has been adorned with special Chinese New Year decorations, creating a vibrant atmosphere that perfectly complements the celebrations. Guests will also be treated to live performances, including traditional dances and ceremonies, enhancing the occasion’s authenticity and grandeur. It’s the ideal spot to gather with loved ones and welcome the Year of the Snake in style.

Where? Ewaan, Palace Downtown

When? Jan 29 to Feb 2

Time? 7 pm to 10:30 pm

Price? AED 350 per person

For reservation, please call at +971 44287961 or email DineAtPalaceDowntown@addresshotels.com

8. Indie Pujab musical sensation Anuv Jain will perform live at The Agenda

Anuv Jain is best described as “a singer-songwriter for every human experience.” The 28-year-old from Punjab, India went from being an online sensation to becoming one of the biggest indie-music stars in the country. Anuv had his breakout moment when he released the studio version of ‘Baarishein,’ which allowed him to enjoy a cult following who have popularised his songs on every acoustic playlist.

As the face of indie music on all music streaming platforms, his fans and the media have rightly branded him as a “lyrical storyteller”. Since 2012, Anuv has released ten more singles, the latest being Antariksh in May 2023.

Where? The Agenda, Dubai Media City

When? Sunday, Feb 2

Time? 7 pm

Tickets here!

7. The world’s largest Urdu festival Jashn-e-Rekhta is here

The world’s largest festival dedicated to Urdu language, literature, and culture is returning to Dubai! Jashn-e-Rekhta Dubai 2025, organized by Rekhta—the world’s foremost platform for poetry—will be a two-day cultural extravaganza celebrating Urdu’s rich heritage.

The festival will feature a vibrant array of art forms, including poetry recitations (mushaira), ghazals, qawwali, Sufi music, Bollywood performances, dance, theater, and more. Attendees can also enjoy traditional foods, handicrafts, and unique cultural showcases. With over 50 artists and speakers from India, Pakistan, and beyond, Jashn-e-Rekhta Dubai 2025 will be the only festival of its kind in the UAE.

Where? Zabeel Park, Dubai

When? February 1 and 2

Time? 1 pm to 10:30 pm

Tickets here!

6. The Sikka Art & Design Festival is back at Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood

The perfect weekend involves a trip to Old Dubai and there couldn’t be a better reason: The Sikka Art & Design Festival 2025 is happening now at the Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood. This 10-day festival (running until 9 February 2025) is your chance to explore stunning art showcases, join engaging workshops, and enjoy live musical performances. Plus, don’t miss the delicious home-grown food pop-ups that complete this vibrant cultural experience.

Where? Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood

When? Until Feb 9

Price? Entry is FREE!

5. Reel Palestine is back with the 11th edition

Starting next week during @quozartsfest by @alserkalavenue, the 11th edition of Reel Palestine returns from today! This annual film festival in the UAE brings Palestinian stories in the artistic form of independent and alternative cinema.

We’re talking 10 days, 8 feature films, 2 short programs, and 7 Q&A sessions!

NOTE: Tickets to Quoz Arts Fest include access to the souk but do not include entry to film screenings.

Where? Cinema Akil, AlSerkal Avenue

When? Until Feb 2

Book here!

4. Dine with superheroes at this Wonderland Brunch by Holiday Inn Dubai Business Bay

The Wonderland Brunch has just launched at Holiday Inn Dubai Business Bay and it’s your turn to dine with superheroes every Saturday. Families and food enthusiasts alike are invited to indulge in a brunch experience like no other.

This brunch has got it all: a Transformers Mascot, animators like Wonder Woman and Batman, spectacular performances including a Cyro Show, magic acts, and a Bubble Extravaganza! For the Little Heroes, the dedicated kids’ corner is packed with fun activities to keep them entertained while adults savour the magic.

Prices are inclusive of all taxes and fees. IHG Dining Deal members enjoy an exclusive 25% discount.

AED 199 per person, inclusive of soft drinks

AED 299 per person, inclusive of house beverages

AED 75 for kids aged 6-12 years

Where? Brasserie on 1, Holiday Inn Dubai Business Bay

When? Every Saturday

Time? 1 pm to 4 pm

Book here!

3. The Palestinian olive oil workshop is back again with round 2