WEEKEND HOTLIST: 10 Ways To Kick Start The Fun

This multi-million selling sibling quartet who have conquered the world with a seamless blend of sleek pop rock, lush harmonies, and Celtic folk trimmings. Comprising Andrea (lead vocals, piano, tin whistle), Sharon (violin, piano, vocals), Caroline (drums, piano, vocals) and Jim (guitar, keyboards, vocals) will be taking to the stage at Coca-Cola Arena for one night only. An enchanting mix of traditional Celtic music with a pop rock twist, The Corrs have written some of the biggest songs of the last three decades.
Forgiven, Not Forgotten gave us the incredible title track, the exquisite Heaven Knows and of course, arguably one of the biggest contemporary songs of the modern era, Runaway.
Where? The Coca-Cola Arena
When? Feb 6
Book your tickets (Or text us on Instagram with the word WEEKEND HOTLIST for a chance to win tickets for FREE!)
House of Hype is an immersive wonderland that blends over 100 epic experiences into the world’s most social media-ready destination. To kick things off with a bang, they’ve launched the Hundo Activation where 100 random people get FREE ENTRY! So grab the crew and head on over to the House of Hype. Check out the schedule below to learn how you can enter for free starting Feb 8:
Where? Level One, Chinatown, Dubai Mall
When? Feb 8 onwards
Time? 10 am till 12 pm
General Admission? AED 149 | The Hundo Activation: February 8 – 21, 2025 | From 5 pm to 7 pm
Buy your tickets here.
Pura Eco Retreats, in collaboration with SAMIT Event Group, presents the first-ever “Winds of Culture by Pura” concert series, bringing classical music into nature at Jebel Hafit Desert Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Al Ain. Celebrating Al Ain’s designation as the Gulf Tourism Capital 2025, the event merges classical music with the stunning desert landscape. Coinciding with the Chinese New Year, it offers a unique cultural fusion, supported by the Chinese Embassy and the China Cultural Centre in the UAE, reinforcing Al Ain’s status as a cultural tourism hub.
Where? Jebel Hafit Desert Park – Al Ain
When? Feb 15
Time? Doors Open at 4 pm
Secure your tickets now on Platinumlist!
Lace up your shoes and make a meaningful impact in the fight against cancer! The Cancer Run 2025, presented by Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and organized by Plan B Group, is all about running for a cause! Raise awareness, promote early detection, and 25% of your registration goes to Ma’an for cancer research.
As a special treat, you can enjoy a 25% discount when registering for the event! Use the code 25LOVIN when signing up for the Dubai event to get your reduced registration fee of AED 39 – AED 59
Where? Dubai Design District (D3)
When? February 8
Register now and be part of something GREAT
Your Sundays are about to get that little bit more flavourful as ALAYA, the vibrant dining destination in the heart of DIFC, launches its all-new Sunday BBQ Brunch. Designed to bring family and friends together for a feast steeped in culture and flavour, this unique brunch expertly blends the time-honoured tradition of sharing a BBQ with Mediterranean influences. A mouthwatering showcase of delicious cuisine, diners can expect to uncover an incredible culinary tapestry that celebrates connection and community.
As part of the brunch, each guest will be greeted with a personalised Arak story card, detailing the origins of this traditional coastal Middle Eastern beverage made from grapes and aniseed. The card
invites guests to enjoy a complimentary shot of Arak, a drink synonymous with celebration and toasting to health in Sahtein.
Where? Alaya, DIFC
When? Every Sunday
Time? 1 pm to 4 pm
Packages start at AED 429 per person. For reservations, please visit www.alayarestaurants.com, contact reservations@alaya-dubai.com, or call +971 4 570 6289
Once, there was a barber who had it all — a happy life, and a beautiful wife. But it all ended in a savage act of betrayal. Enter Sweeney Todd.
From the haunting melodies of Stephen Sondheim to the chilling narrative crafted by Hugh Wheeler, this production transports you to the dark heart of London’s Fleet Street. Witness the transformation of a once-content barber into the infamous “demon barber,” a suave and perilous figure with a rising desire for vengeance. Alongside the beguiling and eccentric Mrs. Lovett, they hatch a twisted plan — equal parts genius and ghastly. Mrs Lovett’s reputation of serving the best pies in London may be short-lived as Sweeney’s thirst for vengeance teeters on the razor’s edge.
Considered one of the most powerful, dramatic, and theatrical horror tales ever set to music, this masterpiece of musical theatre will leave hearts racing and spines tingling long after the final curtain falls.
Where? Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai
When? Feb 1 to Feb 8
The perfect weekend involves a trip to Old Dubai and there couldn’t be a better reason: The Sikka Art & Design Festival 2025 is happening now at the Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood. This 10-day festival (running until 9 February 2025) is your chance to explore stunning art showcases, join engaging workshops, and enjoy live musical performances. Plus, don’t miss the delicious home-grown food pop-ups that complete this vibrant cultural experience.
Where? Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood
When? Until Feb 9
Price? Entry is FREE!
The Wonderland Brunch has just launched at Holiday Inn Dubai Business Bay and it’s your turn to dine with superheroes every Saturday. Families and food enthusiasts alike are invited to indulge in a brunch experience like no other.
This brunch has got it all: a Transformers Mascot, animators like Wonder Woman and Batman, spectacular performances including a Cyro Show, magic acts, and a Bubble Extravaganza! For the Little Heroes, the dedicated kids’ corner is packed with fun activities to keep them entertained while adults savour the magic.
Prices are inclusive of all taxes and fees. IHG Dining Deal members enjoy an exclusive 25% discount.
Where? Brasserie on 1, Holiday Inn Dubai Business Bay
When? Every Saturday
Time? 1 pm to 4 pm
Dubai’s first-ever bridal giveaway is a dream come true for couples ready to tie the knot. With a luxurious 50,000 AED wedding package up for grabs, this giveaway includes everything from a stunning wedding dress to a custom-tailored tuxedo, pre-wedding setup, professional photography, and flawless bridal makeup. Don’t miss your chance to win this once-in-a-lifetime prize!
What: The Big Wedding Giveaway Competition
When: Now until Valentine’s Day
Where: Online (Follow @ilumebridalstudio and partner accounts)
Price: Free entry – just follow, like, and tag to participate
Step into a world of wonder at Les Marionnettes, Dubai’s first-ever puppet theatre, where stories come to life for all ages. This amazing family-friendly show is perfect weekend fun! Taking place every weekend, enjoy amazing shows like Puss in Boots, The Haunted Treasure, and more!
They also do private events- so you can enjoy magical shows, interactive storytelling, and creative activities on your family outings, birthdays, and special events!
Where? Sunset Mall, Jumeirah
When? Find a list of shows here
Price? Child: 120 AED (includes 1 free adult), Additional adult: 60 AED
Language? English, Arabic, French
Follow @lesmarionnettesdubai for more info!
With these fantastic options, your weekend in Dubai is set to be memorable, whether you’re indulging in great food, soaking up culture, or enjoying a night of laughter.
