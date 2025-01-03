Latest

WEEKEND HOTLIST: 5 Fun Ways To Welcome 2025

Anika Eliz Baby
By

Here are a bunch of activities to check out so you can start the fun this weekend

5. Watch a film under the stars with Al Marmoom Film in the Desert

The 4th edition of ‘Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert’ is here! From sand to screen, experiences a celebration of creativity, film, and art under the stars. Enjoy 85 film screenings across 4 categories – Live Action, Documentary, Animation, and AI. Explore a vibrant market with artisan products and indulge in delicious homegrown F&B concepts, from traditional Emirati flavours to contemporary international cuisine. Engage in an AI Treasure Hunt and enjoy unique art installations.

Attend filmmaking workshops, panel discussions by industry experts, and children’s activities, including theatre mask-making, claymation, and marionette puppetry. Uncover the mysteries of the night sky with telescope observations, planetarium shows, and workshops exploring Arabian astronomy. Experience a memorable Dubai Mounted Police Unit patrol, enjoy short films showcasing their storied heritage, and a special exhibition.

Where? Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve

When? Jan 4 to 12

Free entry for people of all ages

4. Watch a festive classic live as the Nutcracker comes to Dubai

Step into the dreamlike world of The Nutcracker, a timeless ballet composed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. Brought to life by the Balletto Nazionale Italiano, the Christmas Eve tale will delight audiences of all ages at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray with scenes such as the Waltz of the Snowflakes and Parade of the Toy Soldiers. The production features soloists Oksana Bondareva and Leonardo De Checchi, delivering performances filled with holiday charm.

Where? Zabeel Theatre

When? Jan 7 to 9

Time? Doors open at 7.30 pm.

Book your tickets now!

3. Watch Saint Levant and Naika live for FREE at e& MOTB

There’s not one but two incredible artists headlining this year’s free concerts at e& MOTB at Dubai Design District (d3) in celebration of Dubai Shopping Festival’s (DSF) 30th anniversary.

Palestinian singer-songwriter and rapper Marwan Abdelhamid, AKA Saint Levant, is best known for his song “Very Few Friends”. Miami-based singer Naika is a French-Haitian singer and songwriter, whose music reflects her global upbringing. With numerous viral hits such as “Ride”, “Sauce”, ‘1+1’ and ‘6:45’, one the stars of international pop and R&B makes her DSF debut on the opening night.

Where? on stage at e& MOTB, D3

When? Friday Jan 3

Time? 8 pm

Entry to the event and concert is free. Parking is also free.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by marwan (@saintlevant)

2. Explore creativity and adventure at the Hatta Winter Festival

The Hatta Winter Festival invites visitors to explore creativity, fitness, and adventure against the stunning backdrop of Hatta’s mountains. Highlights include:

  • Creatives Walk (29 Dec): A tour for artists, photographers, and writers to capture Hatta’s beauty, in collaboration with The Creatives Shop.
  • Photographers Walk (4 Jan): Guided sessions for photography enthusiasts to document Hatta’s landscapes with fotoUAE.
  • Fitness Activities: Open-air spin sessions (4 & 11 Jan) and high-intensity workouts with yoga (21 & 28 Dec) by Padel and Fitness Hub 700.
  • Horse Riding: Scenic equestrian experiences at Yaazar Café combining nature and culture.

Part of the larger Hatta Winter initiative, the festival includes cultural nights, a honey festival, and more. Accessible via RTA’s Hatta Express or internal shuttles, this is a must-visit winter destination for all.

Where? Hatta Wadi Hub

When? Until Jan 5, 2025

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Visit Hatta (@visit.hatta)

1. Bubble Planet is bringing the viral “kidulting” magic to Abu Dhabi

Following its world premiere in Milan and expansion into Los Angeles, London, and Singapore, the one-and-only Bubble Planet is on its way. Unleash your inner kiddo and escape into a vibrant, whimsical world of bubbles where you can let your imagination soar. This interactive experience invites you to engage your senses as you explore fantastical landscapes and dive into imaginary metaverses packed with unique optical illusions and heaps of photo ops. It’s going to be a blast!

Where? Manarat Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island

When? Until Feb 20 ’25

How much? Tickets will be available for purchase at bubble-planet.com with prices starting at AED95 for adults and AED75 for children

Bubble Planet

