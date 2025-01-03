WEEKEND HOTLIST: 5 Fun Ways To Welcome 2025

Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

Here are a bunch of activities to check out so you can start the fun this weekend

1. Bubble Planet is bringing the viral “kidulting” magic to Abu Dhabi Following its world premiere in Milan and expansion into Los Angeles, London, and Singapore, the one-and-only Bubble Planet is on its way. Unleash your inner kiddo and escape into a vibrant, whimsical world of bubbles where you can let your imagination soar. This interactive experience invites you to engage your senses as you explore fantastical landscapes and dive into imaginary metaverses packed with unique optical illusions and heaps of photo ops. It’s going to be a blast! Where? Manarat Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island When? Until Feb 20 ’25 How much? Tickets will be available for purchase at bubble-planet.com with prices starting at AED95 for adults and AED75 for children

