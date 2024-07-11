WEEKEND HOTLIST: EUROS, Beat The Heat, And More!

Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

Here are a bunch of fun things to check out so you can start the fun this weekend

9. Vibe to the best of melodic afro house & techno

Running late to Monkey Bar!

It’s @gasparbros along with @gthedoctor, bringing a mix of melodic afro house and techno to Room #3

Where? Monkey Bar, Room #3

When? Saturday, July 13

Time? Doors open at 10 pm

Price? Entrance is 150 AED, including one drink

Ticket here or call +971 58 590 7954 for more info

8. Amelia Dubai has a new cocktail menu you need to try

Amelia Dubai’s new cocktail menu invites guests to indulge in a unique experience curated with creativity and passion. Featuring a selection of 24 handcrafted cocktails and four enticing mocktails, Amelia’s menu is a testament to the artistry and ingenuity of Amelia’s mixologists. Guests can savour a variety of drinks, from reinvented classics to exclusive signature creations, each narrating a story of craftsmanship and unparalleled flavours.

Where? Amelia Dubai, Address Sky View

7. Celebrate Bastille Day with Kaspia’s exquisite brunch

Ring in French National Day at Kaspia Dubai, where masterfully blended contemporary French and Russian flavours take centre stage, offering a culinary journey that marries tradition with modern sophistication. This extraordinary celebration promises a menu crafted to delight the most discerning palates.

Revel in the essence of France at their spectacular Bastille Day Brunch. Guests can indulge in a lavish brunch experience, with packages starting from AED 350, featuring champagne toast, delectable dishes, and the enchanting sounds of France.

Where? Kaspia Dubai, DIFC, Gate Village Building 2

When? Sunday, July 14th

Time? 1 pm to 6 pm

For more information and reservations, please contact +971 4 243 5633, visit the website https://www.kaspiadubai.com/ or follow @kaspia.dxb on IG.

6. Food Central Nights at City Centre Deira

This Dubai Summer Surprises, City Centre Deira will host fun and entertaining themed nights every Saturday and Sunday.

The themed nights will feature three different activities: Game Nights, where participants can join by showing a receipt from any Food Central purchase for a chance to win instant prizes. Games include Sketch it out, Mime Game, Philippines Trivia, Whisper Mania, Friends Trivia and Tasting Buds.

Sing a solo, jump on stage for a duet or find your singing voice in a group with Karaoke Nights, open to all shoppers. You can also take part in Comedy Nights and let your stand-up talents show to a packed audience of fellow shoppers.

Spend AED30 or more in the Food Central for your chance to play games, enjoy comedy nights, sing your Karaoke favourites and win instant prizes.

Where? City Centre Deira

When? Until July 27

Time? 6 pm to 11 pm

Check out the full schedule here

5. The best Arab rappers are coming in for Beat The Heat S3

Your summer social calendar just got elevated as Beat The Heat DXB is coming to Dubai World Trade Centre with a line-up of the best Arab rappers for two sensational weekends. Mark your calendars for four electrifying concerts from 12- 13 July and 19-20 July, as top names in the business will set the stage alight with their chartbusters.

Expect thrilling gaming zones, delicious F&B options and plenty of entertainment activities that will keep you on your feet throughout the evening.

July 12 & 13: Siilawy & Marwan Moussa

Time? Doors open at 5:30 pm

Ticket prices? Standard: AED131 | Fanzone: AED236

Book here!

4. Adopt a furry friend for life

Join the Second Wags’ Small dogs and Puppies only Re-homing Day this Saturday. They have many beautiful souls looking for homes to finally call their own! Some also are looking for temporary hoomans to love them until their furever home comes along. Let’s get the dogs into their deserved furever homes!

When? July 13

Time? Saturday, 12 pm to 3 pm

3. An exciting Jiu-jitsu championship is taking place at the Coca-Cola Arena

Get ready for the excitement of the second round of the Khaled Bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship, featuring No-Gi competitions and open to male participants aged 10 and above.

This thrilling event will attract athletes from various categories, offering a chance to witness the talents of both young and seasoned Jiu-Jitsu practitioners.

Expect intense competition and a vibrant atmosphere that celebrates the spirit of the sport and the dedication of the UAE’s Jiu-Jitsu community. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience top-tier Jiu-Jitsu action and be part of a landmark event!

Where? Coca-Cola Arena

When? July 14

2. Watch a nail-biting Euros final

Is it coming home?

There’s only one way to find out! Enjoy the best vibes by catching the intense finals – Spain VS England this Sunday!

There are so many spots screening the game, or go big and catch it at the Coca-Cola Fanzone by McGettigans (They might sell out TODAY)

When? Sunday, July 14

1. Modesh World is back for the summer (FREE ENTRY!)

This free-to-enter indoor edutainment extravaganza invites you to join Modesh and his friend Dana on a year-round adventure filled with themed games, learning zones and fun activities for both kids and adults. There’s heaps of fun to be had with nine inflatable attractions to bounce around on, thrilling summer camps to join and a wide array of rides and gaming experiences to enjoy. Whether you’re planning a grand birthday celebration or simply looking to indulge in mouth-watering treats from over 20 food stalls, Modesh World offers something for everyone.

Where? Halls 3-8, Dubai World Trade Centre

When? Until August 18

Time? Weekdays: Mon – Thurs 10 am to 10 pm | Weekends: Fri – Sun 10 am to 12 am

