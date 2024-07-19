WEEKEND HOTLIST: 6 Ways To Enjoy Your Day Off!

Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

Here are a bunch of fun things to check out so you can start the fun this weekend

7. Jump into a summer of active fun at OliOli

Get ready to jump, run, and play your way through the ultimate indoor adventure this Summer at OliOli®! Their iconic galleries are bursting with thrilling new activities and installations designed to keep the energy high and the fun nonstop.

Discover 5 new installations around the museum:

Punch-a-nator: Box to the beat of your favourite song!

Shake-o-matic: Wake up your muscles by moving and grooving in new ways. Shake the fastest and set a new record!

Hang-o-rama: See who can hang on the longest and claim the high score in the family.

Bolt-a-tron: Be the fastest and set the OliOli® sprinting high score.

Pull-a-nator: Activate your muscles and get your heart pumping!

Active Summer activities are included with all General Admission tickets starting from AED139 for 1 Child + 1 Adult.

Special Offer: Keep the fun going all summer long with our Multi-Visit Pass! For just AED299, enjoy great savings on 3 visits within 6 months – perfect for keeping the kids active and entertained!

Where? OliOli

Book your visit today through our website olioli.ae/active-summers/ or call 04 702 7300

6. A Southeast Asian brunch awaits

Indulge in an extraordinary culinary journey at Tenggara, Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai, where the vibrant and diverse flavours of Southeast Asia come together in an unbeatable Sunday Brunch experience. From the savoury spices of Thailand to the rich aromas of Malaysia, from the delicate tastes of Japan to the robust dishes of the Philippines, Tenggara promises a delightful and authentic spread that caters to every palate.

Tenggara’s Sunday Brunch is not just a meal; it’s an immersive experience that brings the essence of Southeast Asia to your plate. Whether you’re in the mood for the tangy flavours of Thai cuisine or the comforting dishes of Filipino kitchens, Tenggara has something for everyone.

Where? Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel (Lobby level)

When? every Sunday

Time? 12 pm to 4 pm

Price? AED 88 per person

5. Indulge in the After Dark Friday Brunch in the sky at the Paramount Hotel Midtown

Hosted at the stunning Malibu Sky Lounge with panoramic city views, this unique experience blends a delectable gourmet menu with handcrafted cocktails and DJ beats. Not just like any other brunch, the “After Dark Brunch” at Malibu Sky Lounge is set to be the most happening brunch in Dubai. As the sun goes down and the city skyline transforms from

golden sunset hues to elegant nightfall, the panoramic settings on level 64 of the hotel will be the perfect companion to any lavish summer evening.

Set to take place every Friday from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm, this one-of-a-kind experience is one you won’t want to miss.

Where? Malibu Sky Lounge, Paramount Hotel Midtown

When? Every Friday

Time? 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm

Book your table here: RSVP: CLICK HERE

4. The beloved OPA Summer brunch returns to Dubai

OPA Dubai’s exclusive ‘Summer Brunch’ is a spectacular culinary event designed to transport guests straight to the Greece Islands. This festive feast promises an immersive experience filled with the vibrant flavours, lively traditions, and warm hospitality of Greek culture and folklore, all within the dynamic and cosmopolitan setting of Dubai. This much-anticipated event promises an unforgettable dining experience with a meticulously curated menu that highlights the rich flavours of Greek cuisine, without leaving the city of Dubai.

Where? OPA Dubai, Fairmont Dubai

When? 2 editions per month on Saturdays

Time? 12 pm to 4 pm

3. Food Central Nights at City Centre Deira

This Dubai Summer Surprises, City Centre Deira will host fun and entertaining themed nights every Saturday and Sunday.

The themed nights will feature three different activities: Game Nights, where participants can join by showing a receipt from any Food Central purchase for a chance to win instant prizes. Games include Sketch it out, Mime Game, Philippines Trivia, Whisper Mania, Friends Trivia and Tasting Buds.

Sing a solo, jump on stage for a duet or find your singing voice in a group with Karaoke Nights, open to all shoppers. You can also take part in Comedy Nights and let your stand-up talents show to a packed audience of fellow shoppers.

Spend AED30 or more in the Food Central for your chance to play games, enjoy comedy nights, sing your Karaoke favourites and win instant prizes.

Where? City Centre Deira

When? Until July 27

Time? 6 pm to 11 pm

Check out the full schedule here

2. The best Arab rappers are coming in for Beat The Heat S3

Your summer social calendar just got elevated as Beat The Heat DXB is coming to Dubai World Trade Centre with a line-up of the best Arab rappers for two sensational weekends. Mark your calendars for four electrifying concerts from 19-20 July, as top names in the business will set the stage alight with their chartbusters.

Expect thrilling gaming zones, delicious F&B options and plenty of entertainment activities that will keep you on your feet throughout the evening.

Time? Doors open at 5:30 pm

Ticket prices? Standard: AED131 | Fanzone: AED236

Book here!

1. Modesh World is back for the summer (FREE ENTRY!)

This free-to-enter indoor edutainment extravaganza invites you to join Modesh and his friend Dana on a year-round adventure filled with themed games, learning zones and fun activities for both kids and adults. There’s heaps of fun to be had with nine inflatable attractions to bounce around on, thrilling summer camps to join and a wide array of rides and gaming experiences to enjoy. Whether you’re planning a grand birthday celebration or simply looking to indulge in mouth-watering treats from over 20 food stalls, Modesh World offers something for everyone.

Where? Halls 3-8, Dubai World Trade Centre

When? Until August 18

Time? Weekdays: Mon – Thurs 10 am to 10 pm | Weekends: Fri – Sun 10 am to 12 am

