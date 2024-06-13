WEEKEND HOTLIST: Euros, Father’s Day And A Grand Long Weekend!

Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

Here are a bunch of fun things to check out so you can start the fun this weekend

Get the latest news on your phone, for free! Follow Lovin Dubai on WhatsApp here!

13. Mimi Kakushi is hosting Giorgio Bargiani from The Connaught Bar in London for World Martini Day

Mimi Kakushi, renowned for its commitment to excellence in mixology, is proud to announce an exclusive bar collaboration set to elevate the global cocktail scene. In partnership with The Botanist Gin, Mimi Kakushi is welcoming Giorgio Bargiani from The Connaught Bar in London for this year’s World Martini Day celebration.

Where? Mimi Kakushi, at the Four Seasons Resort at Jumeirah Beach (bar seats are reserved for guest list only)

When? Saturday, June 15, 2024

Time? From 7 pm to 11 pm

Restaurant reservations: call + 971 4 379 4811 or email book@mimikakushi.ae

12. Taste the season with a limited-time-only peony-inspired dessert and mocktail by Flowwow and Bisou

Flowwow and Bisou have introduced an exquisite peony-inspired dessert and mocktail available only until peonies are in season- June 30.

More like this

The dessert is a delectable strawberries and raspberries tartlet crafted from delicate sandy almond dough, generously filled with luscious cream, hibiscus tea and adorned with rose extract. Crowned with a layer of fragrant rose water and jelly, it is elegantly garnished with vibrant flower petals and succulent fresh raspberries and strawberries. The mocktail embodies a refreshing jasmine and clitoria tea mix with the zest of Uzbek lemon, masala, mango and the sweetness of honey. This infused blend of flavors promises a tantalizing journey for your taste buds. This is a treat you must try!

Where? Bisou, Dubai Opera Plaza, Downtown Dubai

When? Available only until June 30



11. Catch The Euros in one of Dubai’s best indoor arenas- The Coca-Cola Fanzone by McGettigan’s

The Coca-Cola Fanzone by McGettigan’s is set to be the epicentre of all things footie, combining top-tier football action with mouth-watering eats. They’ve got a capacity of up to 5,000 and a variety of seating standing, premium, and VIP options. Convenient kick-off times at 5 pm, 8 pm, and 11 pm UAE time make it easy for fans to keep up with all the action. PLUS, Kicking off the festivities, the legendary Scottish rock band Del Amitri will be rocking the Opening Ceremony live with their hits “Roll to Me,” “Always the Last to Know,” and “Driving with the Brakes On.” Be there to sing along and maybe even bust a move. Inside the arena, you’ll find a selection of the best local culinary delights Dubai has to offer, including McGettigan’s Food Truck, Pickl, Freedom Pizza, and Bonbird- it’s gonna be a night to remember! When? June 14 – July 14, 2024 Where? The Agenda, Dubai Media City Tickets: General Access tickets cost AED55 (fully redeemable on F&B)

The Deck AED1,200 (Picnic Table for 6 guests with 1,200 redeemable on F&B)

VIP Lounge AED399 ( Includes 3-hour food and unlimited drinks package)

Sky Box AED5,999 (Private Room for 12 guests and 3-hour F&B package)

Season ticket AED1,500 (Includes AED 55 redeemable on F&B for every game)

Del Amitri Live concert tickets AED195 (Includes one select drink)

Picture This Live concert tickets AED195 Click here for more info!

10. Experience the art of Japanese cuisine at irezumi -inspired Ronin

Experience the art of Japanese cuisine at irezumi-inspired Ronin. As an homage to a rebel warrior, Ronin embodies the essence of rebellion and wanderlust. Ronin invites guests to indulge in the artistry of Japanese delights crafted by award-winning chefs, where culinary excellence meets the spirit of the wandering warrior.

Whether you opt for the live fire cooking at it’s Teppanyaki and Sushi Bar, share a meal in one of the Pagoda-style tables, or experience the intimacy of private dining, each space exudes the playfully defiant vibe of Ronin.

With panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf and Palm Jumeirah from its stylishly spacious outdoor terrace, Ronin offers a dining experience like no other.

Where? level 9, FIVE Luxe, The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence

When? Open daily from 6 pm to 2 am

9. Paradiso Dubai the World’s Best Bar is circus-themed and it’s landed in Dubai

Voted one of The World’s 50 Best Bars, Paradiso Dubai lures you into a ‘FIVE-Styled’ escape at its Level 9 location in the glamorous beach resort, FIVE LUXE, where sensational culinary experiences and exquisite cocktails collide.

Inspired by magical surrealism, Paradiso has been brought to life by The Best Italian Bartender Abroad and the Best Barman of Spain, Head Mixologist Giacomo Giannotti. Born to create, his talent and vision for crafting exclusive cocktails are second to none and he’s ready to show off his genius to those looking for something magical in Dubai. Framed by panoramic vistas of the Palm Jumeirah and Arabian Gulf, this vibrant hotspot offers an expertly curated indulgent and creative menu, where every cocktail tells a unique story through ingredients, flavour pairings and brilliant aesthetics, complemented with a tantalizing Spanish tapas style menu created by chefs specialized in Spanish cuisine.

Where? FIVE Luxe, The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence

When? Weekdays: 7 pm to 2 am | Weekends: 7 pm – 3 am

8. Take your family to the Moon this Eid Al Adha at OliOli

On the joyous occasion of Eid al Adha, OliOli® is thrilled to announce the return of the iconic Museum of the Moon, by world-renowned artist Luke Jerram!

From June 14 to 21, this awe-inspiring exhibit offers families a unique opportunity to celebrate Eid under the enchanting glow of the moon. The Museum of the Moon features a breathtaking 5-meter replica of the moon, created with highly detailed NASA imagery of the lunar surface. Parents can sit back in our cozy majlis while kids find out their weight on the moon and enjoy the interactive sand art lightbox, unlocking endless possibilities of creativity. The truly perfect way to enjoy the Eid break!

Additionally, kids can explore OliOli®’s interactive permanent galleries, including soaring with friends in Air Gallery, running through Toshi’s Nets, watching art come to life in Future Park and much more!

Where? OliOli, Al Quoz 1

When? June 14 to 21

Price? Access to the Museum of the Moon is included with all General Admission tickets starting from AED139 for 1 Child + 1 Adult!

Book your tickets on https://olioli.ae/motm/ or call 04 702 7300 for more

7. Big Balloon is doing a free train ride in Sharjah + donations for Gaza

In the spirit of Eid, The Big Balloon Ride, the premier family entertainment destination, at Al Majaz Waterfront in Sharjah opens its doors wide, inviting families, especially children to embark on a magical journey aboard a train ride, FREE OF CHARGE.

Moreover, in a tribute to the elegance and tradition of Eid, Big Balloon Ride will be available at a discounted price of AED 50, along with a complimentary henna application for ladies and girls with the purchase or recharge of a Big Balloon card.

While the free train ride will be available between 5 pm to 7 pm, henna application will be available all through the operating hours, during the festive period. That’s not all, true to the spirit of Eid Al Adha, Big Balloon is partnering with Vibe FM 105.4 and Red Crescent to set up a donation box to offer clothing to those in need at Gaza.

Where? Al Majaz Waterfront in Sharjah

When? All throughout Eid-Al-Adha

Time? the free train ride will be available between 5 to 7 PM, henna application will be available all through the operating hours

6. Celebrate Father ’s Day at Café Society with a Delicious Pizza Offer

Make Father’s Day extra special with Cafe Society’s sizzling hot pizza offer! Treat your dad to a well-deserved break from his busy week with one of their deliciously cheesy, saucy pizzas. Enjoy quality time together in the serene ambiance of the café and make this Father’s Day unforgettable.

The best part, it’s a buy one, get one free extravaganza on all mouth-watering pizzas and refreshing soft beverages. Overwhelm your senses and savour every bit of this utterly satisfying deal that will leave your taste buds tingling with flavour. Whether you’re a fan of classic margheritas, loaded with toppings, or something more adventurous, there’s a pizza for everybody!

Where? Café Society

When? Friday, Saturday, Sunday | 12 PM to 8 PM

Price? Buy one pizza, get one complimentary pizza

5. Join the Father ’s Day Fun at Topgolf Dubai

This Father‘s Day, swing into fun at the ultimate Topgolf showdown! Following last year’s sold-out sensation. Dads and their child can team up and showcase their skills in an action-packed tournament.

Each father-child duo gets two hours of thrilling competition, laughter, and unforgettable bonding moments! Priced at just AED 250 per team of 2 players, with bays shared among six players at a total cost of AED 750 per bay, it’s time to grab your clubs and bring your A-game!

But that’s not all — there are awesome prizes are up for grabs for the top scorers! In addition, participants can enjoy a 10% discount on all food and drinks during the event.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic Father’s Day event! Get ready to create memories that will last a lifetime at Topgolf’s Father’s Day Tournament!

Where? TopGolf Dubai

When? Sunday June 16, 2024

Time? 10:30 am to 12:30 pm

Price? AED 250 per team (2 players) inclusive of 2 hours of fun competition + 10% discount on F&B during play.

4. Dads eat free this Father ’s Day at Crafty Fox Gastropub & Sports Bar

Crafty Fox Gastropub & Sports Bar promises to make Father ’s Day extra special for families with a one- day -only offer on Sunday, 16th June.

Guests can celebrate the special day with a delightful dining experience where fathers eat for free when a table of four or more is booked. This offer is valid from 12 pm until the end of the day , giving families ample time to enjoy a leisurely lunch or a relaxing dinner.

Located in the heart of Jumeirah Golf Estates and surrounded by the golf course’s lush greenery, Crafty Fox is renowned for its vibrant atmosphere, delicious cuisine, and a wide selection of beverages. It’s the perfect spot to celebrate Father ’s Day , offering a menu that caters to all tastes, from bar favourites to hearty gastropub classics.

Where? Crafty Fox Gastropub & Sports Bar, Jumeirah Golf Estates

When? June 16 only

Time? 12 pm onwards

Reservations are recommended to ensure you secure your table for this exclusive Father ’s Day offer.

3. Dads Get Weekend Brunch For FREE at Punjab Grill – Dubai & Abu Dhabi

This Father’s Day from Friday, 21st June to Sunday, 23rd June, Michelin Select – Punjab Grill known for offering Royal Indian dining experience is offering its Weekend Brunch experience completely on the house to all the fathers dining in accompanied with 3 paying adults!

Located in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the free weekend Brunch for dads at Punjab Grill includes Unlimited Chaat, grills such as Kebabs and Tikkas, Mains and Dessert. For just an additional AED 69, Dads can also get an unlimited serving of Hops, Grapes, and Frozen Margaritas to add to the celebrations.

Treat your father, or yourself if you are one to a royal dining experience at Punjab Grill and create everlasting memories.

Where? June 21, 22, 23

When?

Price? Free for Dads | AED 245 per person

2. Dine Like a King: Dads Eat Free at Bull & Bear’s Sunday Roast

In honour of all the incredible fathers, Bull & Bear is offering an exclusive “Dad’s Eat Free” promotion. With prices starting from AED 105, this Father’s Day, dads can enjoy this complimentary experience when accompanied by at least one paying adult who orders from the Sunday Roast menu.

From 1 to 4 pm, the all-new Sunday Roast at Bull & Bear will transport diners on a gastronomic journey drawing on inspirations from both the USA and Great Britain. From succulent roast prime ribeye of beef to tantalising roast cajun chicken, the menu boasts a fusion of flavours that will delight taste buds and leave foodies craving for more.

Don’t miss the opportunity to treat your dad to a delightful Sunday Roast, complimented by the ambience of live jazz and the essence of New York glamour, right here in Dubai.

Where? Bull & Bear – located at Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre

When? June 16 and June 23

Time? 1 pm to 4 pm

Dads can enjoy this complimentary experience when accompanied by at least one paying adult who orders from the Sunday Roast menu.*

1. Free Dessert For Fathers at Dhaba Lane on June 21st!