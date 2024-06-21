WEEKEND HOTLIST: 7 Ways To Enjoy The Best Of Dubai

Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

Here are a bunch of fun things to check out so you can start the fun this weekend

7. Join a free community yoga event on International Day Of Yoga

At The Park and Satyug Yoga are hosting an exciting Free Community Event to celebrate ‘International Day of Yoga.’

The event will include a variety of yoga practices and teachings while featuring experienced yoga instructors who will lead participants through a range of practices, including Hatha Yoga, Vinyasa Yoga, and Ashtanga Yoga as well as Sound Healing and Breath Work. Participants can expect to leave feeling refreshed, energized, and connected.

There will also be a seminar on holistic fitness, stress management and wellness for those who want to change their daily habits towards a more active and healthier life.

Where? Dubai Internet City Amphitheatre

When? June 21 and 22 (Fri and Sat)

Time? 6 pm

Register Here: https://iyddubai.com/

6. Find your Garfield! The Petshop is hosting Ginger cat adoption days this June

In celebration of its partnership with The Garfield Movie, The Petshop, the Middle East’s premier destination for pet supplies, invites all pet lovers to a special adoption day for ginger cats. This unique event, which will run throughout June, is part of a series of fur-filled activities themed around the iconic Garfield, offering the community a chance to bring a bit of Garfield’s charm into their homes.

The events will kick off on June 1st at Dubai Investment Park and Umm Suqeim and continue on June 2nd at Al Reem Island, with further events scheduled throughout the month. Each event will offer a chance to adopt a ginger cat, mirroring Garfield’s playful spirit, and engage in various themed activities, including meet-and-greets with Garfield himself. The adoption days promise to be an exciting opportunity for families and pet lovers to find a new furry friend and enjoy the playful spirit of the beloved cartoon cat.

Al Reem Island Events

Sunday, June 23: Find Your Garfield: Ginger Cat Adoption Day from 11 AM to 3 PM

Umm Suqeim Events

Saturday, June 22nd: Find Your Garfield: Ginger Cat Adoption Day from 11 AM to 3 PM

5. Taste the season with a limited-time-only peony-inspired dessert and mocktail by Flowwow and Bisou

Flowwow and Bisou have introduced an exquisite peony-inspired dessert and mocktail available only until peonies are in season- June 30.

The dessert is a delectable strawberries and raspberries tartlet crafted from delicate sandy almond dough, generously filled with luscious cream, hibiscus tea and adorned with rose extract. Crowned with a layer of fragrant rose water and jelly, it is elegantly garnished with vibrant flower petals and succulent fresh raspberries and strawberries. The mocktail embodies a refreshing jasmine and clitoria tea mix with the zest of Uzbek lemon, masala, mango and the sweetness of honey. This infused blend of flavors promises a tantalizing journey for your taste buds. This is a treat you must try!

Where? Bisou, Dubai Opera Plaza, Downtown Dubai

When? Available only until June 30



4. Catch The Euros in one of Dubai’s best indoor arenas- The Coca-Cola Fanzone by McGettigan’s

The Coca-Cola Fanzone by McGettigan’s is set to be the epicentre of all things footie, combining top-tier football action with mouth-watering eats. They’ve got a capacity of up to 5,000 and a variety of seating standing, premium, and VIP options. Convenient kick-off times at 5 pm, 8 pm, and 11 pm UAE time make it easy for fans to keep up with all the action.

PLUS, Kicking off the festivities, the legendary Scottish rock band Del Amitri will be rocking the Opening Ceremony live with their hits “Roll to Me,” “Always the Last to Know,” and “Driving with the Brakes On.” Be there to sing along and maybe even bust a move. Inside the arena, you’ll find a selection of the best local culinary delights Dubai has to offer, including McGettigan’s Food Truck, Pickl, Freedom Pizza, and Bonbird- it’s gonna be a night to remember!

When? Until July 14, 2024

Where? The Agenda, Dubai Media City

Tickets?

General Access tickets cost AED55 (fully redeemable on F&B)

The Deck AED1,200 (Picnic Table for 6 guests with 1,200 redeemable on F&B)

VIP Lounge AED399 ( Includes 3-hour food and unlimited drinks package)

Sky Box AED5,999 (Private Room for 12 guests and 3-hour F&B package)

Season ticket AED1,500 (Includes AED 55 redeemable on F&B for every game)

Del Amitri Live concert tickets AED195 (Includes one select drink)

Picture This Live concert tickets AED195

Click here for more info!

3. Dads Get Weekend Brunch For FREE at Punjab Grill – Dubai & Abu Dhabi

This Father’s Day from Friday, 21st June to Sunday, 23rd June, Michelin Select – Punjab Grill known for offering Royal Indian dining experience is offering its Weekend Brunch experience completely on the house to all the fathers dining in accompanied with 3 paying adults!

Located in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the free weekend Brunch for dads at Punjab Grill includes Unlimited Chaat, grills such as Kebabs and Tikkas, Mains and Dessert. For just an additional AED 69, Dads can also get an unlimited serving of Hops, Grapes, and Frozen Margaritas to add to the celebrations.

Treat your father, or yourself if you are one to a royal dining experience at Punjab Grill and create everlasting memories.

Where? Punjab Grill locations

When? June 21, 22, 23

Price? Free for Dads | AED 245 per person

2. Dine Like a King: Dads Eat Free at Bull & Bear’s Sunday Roast

In honour of all the incredible fathers, Bull & Bear is offering an exclusive “Dad’s Eat Free” promotion. With prices starting from AED 105, this Father’s Day, dads can enjoy this complimentary experience when accompanied by at least one paying adult who orders from the Sunday Roast menu.

From 1 to 4 pm, the all-new Sunday Roast at Bull & Bear will transport diners on a gastronomic journey drawing on inspirations from both the USA and Great Britain. From succulent roast prime ribeye of beef to tantalising roast cajun chicken, the menu boasts a fusion of flavours that will delight taste buds and leave foodies craving for more.

Don’t miss the opportunity to treat your dad to a delightful Sunday Roast, complimented by the ambience of live jazz and the essence of New York glamour, right here in Dubai.

Where? Bull & Bear – located at Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre

When? June 23

Time? 1 pm to 4 pm

Dads can enjoy this complimentary experience when accompanied by at least one paying adult who orders from the Sunday Roast menu.*

1. Free dessert for f athers at Dhaba Lane on June 21st!