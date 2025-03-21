WEEKEND HOTLIST: Mother’s Day, Ramadan & More!

Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

Here are a bunch of activities to check out so you can start the fun this weekend

13. Celebrate Ramadan at Barfly by Buddha-Bar with a delicious Iftar experience!

Enjoy a terrific iftar while you still can. Break your fast with tasty appetizers like Mushroom Veggie Soup and Lamb Tsukune Skewer, then dive into flavorful mains such as Slow Cooked Lamb Leg or Josper Seabass Fillet. Don’t forget to save room for dessert—Date Pudding or Um Ali will hit the spot!

Set on the rooftop of Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, the stunning views and chilled-out atmosphere make it an ideal place to relax and enjoy the evening.

Price: AED 250 per person, including 2 hours of non-alcoholic beverages

Location: Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

12. Treat yourself to the culinary magic of Chef Qais x Hadrien for ONE NIGHT only

Chef Hadrien of Chez Wam—featured on 50 Best Discovery—joins forces with Chef Qais of Shams El Balad, #1 restaurant in Jordan and #8 in the MENA 50 Best, for a bold sharing menu for ONE NIGHT ONLY!

Join them on Friday, 21 March and experience an unforgettable feast featuring 6 starters, 4 mains, 3 desserts for AED 495 per person.

Where? Chez Wam, St Regis Gardens, The Palm, Dubai

When? Friday, March 21

Price? AED 495 per person

For more information and bookings, call +971 4 410 6707 or email book@chezwam.ae

11. The Montblanc Majlis by Ninive is an exclusive Ramadan Pop-Up at Park Hyatt Dubai

Open every evening throughout the holy month, it’s the perfect spot to break your fast or enjoy a late-night suhoor in a refined yet welcoming atmosphere. Montblanc, the iconic luxury brand, joins forces with the acclaimed restaurant Ninive and Park Hyatt Dubai to create an unforgettable setting.

The iftar menu offers a creative take on traditional Middle Eastern cuisine, featuring three rotating menus packed with flavorful dishes. For the main course, highlights include Chicken Musakhan, Seabream Tagine, and Shish Burak. Live cooking stations bring the experience to life with freshly grilled Beef Kebabs, Lamb Chops, Kofta, and Tiger Prawns. A carving station serves up succulent Lamb Ouzi and Whole Sea Bass.

Desserts are a treat for the senses, with options like Kunafa, Sticky Date Pudding, Umm Ali, artisanal ice creams, and a variety of oriental sweets.

Where? Montblanc Majlis by Ninive at Park Hyatt Dubai

Deets?

Iftar is served from sunset to 8:30 PM for AED 350 per person

Suhoor is served from 10:30 PM onwards for AED 375 per person (includes shisha service)

Book here!

10. Moms fly for FREE at the Dubai Balloon this Mother’s Day

On Friday, March 21, 2025, The Dubai Balloon at Atlantis, the Palm is celebrating moms by offering them a free flight when accompanied by their children. For the whole day, mothers can take in breathtaking 360° views of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks, from the glistening waters of the Arabian Gulf to the majestic views of Palm Jumeirah and the stunning Dubai Skyline—all while enjoying a moment of pure serenity, high above the ground.

How It Works

• On Friday, March 21, 2025, moms fly for free when accompanied by their child.

• Simply book a ticket for yourself, and Mom’s flight is on them.

• To avail of this offer, Mom needs to be accompanied by at least one paying guest.

Where? Atlantis The Palm

When? Friday, March 21

Price? Regular Pass Price: AED 175 for Adults, AED 75 for children under age 11

Book now at thedubaiballoon.com/mothers-day to secure your spot.

9. Laugh out loud with Dubomedy’s Ramadan Vibes

Get ready for an unforgettable night under the stars with Dubai’s favourite comedy community, Dubomedy. Experience a heartwarming mix of stand-up comedy, captivating storytelling, and power-packed words, all paired with delightful bites and unbeatable vibes.

Whether you’re looking for laughter, inspiration, or just a unique way to enjoy Ramadan nights, this event promises entertainment, culture, and community in one incredible evening.

Where? TGI Fridays Outdoor Garden, Rove Hotel Downtown, Dubai

When? Saturday, March 22nd

Time? 9 pm onwards

To reserve your spot, please call: +971- 04 561 9035

8. It’s Pay As Much As You Can all Monday long at Mister Baker

Until March 31, every Monday, all day long, the beloved bakery is offering a “Pay As Much As You Can” deal on their most popular Ramadan sweets. Yep, you heard that right. YOU pick the price!

Whether it’s the irresistible Milk Cakes, heavenly Basboosa Cheese Trays, indulgent Turkish Milk Cake, or the oh-so-cute Ramadan Mini Cakes—your sweet tooth has never had it so good. Simply stroll into any Mister Baker store, pick your favourite treats, and pay whatever you feel comfortable with. It’s that easy. You decide how much you want to pay for the perfect Ramadan dessert that you deserve.

Here’s how it works: Scan the QR code at the cash counter, enter your details (name, number, email, and the product you’re buying), and tell them what you want to pay. Just one sweet treat per person—so you’ll want to act fast and grab yours while it’s still on the shelves.

Where? Mister Baker

When? The offer is valid on March 24 and 31 only

7. Mothers get a complimentary iftar at Almayass By The Sea

This Mother’s Day, Almayass By The Sea offers a complimentary Iftar for every mother dining with her daughter, making this occasion even more special with a perfect setting to an unforgettable dining experience. Located at J1, Dubai’s newest luxury beach destination, the restaurant combines the rich flavours of Lebanese and Armenian cuisines with the tranquil ambience of the seaside.

Guided by Chef Mardiros Barsoum, Almayass By The Sea serves a mezze-style menu designed for sharing, featuring fresh, bold flavours that highlight the culinary traditions of both Lebanon and Armenia. Guests can indulge in seafood offerings, including Shrimp Almayass and Grilled Octopus, all made with the freshest local catches.

Where? Almayass By The Sea, J1, Dubai

When? March 21st, 2025

Time? 12 pm to 1 am

6. Daughters get free nail polish when mum books a manicure

This Mother’s Day, celebrate with a special mum-and-daughter pamper date at WeNails! When Mum books a manicure, her daughter enjoys a complimentary nail polish – a perfect way for them to have cute matching nails and enjoy some quality girly time together!

Offer valid for daughters aged 12 and under. Advance booking is required

Where? WeNails, Trident Grand Residence, Dubai Marina

Price? Start at AED 84

5. Find the perfect LEGO® Blooms this Mother’s Day

A recent study by Lego revealed that while mothers are often seen as caregivers, a significant 65% express a desire for more playful interactions with their children. And what better way to play than LEGO?

Celebrate Mother’s Day by honouring your mom’s love language with the LEGO® Botanicals collection. Whether she values quality time, acts of service, words of affirmation, physical touch, or receiving gifts, there’s a perfect LEGO floral set for her:

Quality Time: Build the Pretty Pink Flower Bouquet together to create lasting memories (AED 259)

Build the Pretty Pink Flower Bouquet together to create lasting memories (AED 259) Acts of Service: The Tiny Plants set symbolizes thoughtful care and shared effort (AED 249)

The Tiny Plants set symbolizes thoughtful care and shared effort (AED 249) Words of Affirmation: The Chrysanthemum set, paired with a heartfelt note, expresses appreciation (AED 119)

The Chrysanthemum set, paired with a heartfelt note, expresses appreciation (AED 119) Physical Touch: The Orchid set offers a hands-on bonding experience.(AED 219)

The Orchid set offers a hands-on bonding experience.(AED 219) Receiving Gifts: The Bonsai Tree is a lasting symbol of love and strength. (AED 249)

Go beyond traditional gifts and make this Mother’s Day truly special with LEGO Botanicals!

4. Fun City is collecting preloved toys for charity

Fun City, in collaboration with Emirates Red Crescent and the Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department (IACAD), have announced the 2025 edition of their annual ‘Share a Toy’ initiative.

Families can participate in the program by dropping off the pre-loved toys of their children that are in good condition at dedicated collection boxes at participating stores across the Emirates. All donated toys will be distributed to children in need through Emirates Red Crescent. After the donation, kids can enjoy the reward of a fun-filled day exploring a range of attractions, including Big Rides, kid-friendly rides, and video games at the mall’s play area.

Where? Drop them in any Fun City here: Ibn Battuta Mall, Oasis Mall, Mercato Mall, Arabian Center, Century Mall

When? All through Ramadan

More deets here!

3. Spend and win at The Ramadan Street Food Festival

Old Dubai’s best-kept not-so-secret- the Ramadan Street food festival is in town and it is popping off! They’ve also come up with a fun Spend and win game with this FUN Passport challenge. aLL you need to do? Indulge in delicious street food at Sheikh Hamdan Colony- Karama and collect stamps for a chance to WIN a dining experience!⁠

Spend AED 10 at any participating restaurant & collect a stamp.⁠

The participant with the most stamps wins a meal at one of the Restaurants worth up to AED 250!⁠⁠

Terms & conditions apply.⁠

Where? Sheikh Hamdan Colony- Karama

When? Until March 23

2. The Sephora Ramadan pop-up is here and it’s loaded with goodies to giveaway

The Sephora Ramadan Podium at Mirdif City Center is back with a line up of featuring exclusive Ramadan gift sets, immersive activations, and interactive touchpoints. Visitors can explore a curated selection of Ramadan gift sets, available across various price ranges. The podium will also host a variety of engagement activities, including henna artistry, a “Share the Moment” photo booth experience, and complimentary coffee and dates to create a warm and festive atmosphere.

Where? Mirdif City Center, Central Galleria, right in front of Zara

When? Until April 5, ONLY on select weekends: March 21-23 and 28-30

Time? 8:30 to 12 am

1. A Toast to tradition and gratitude with Bacha Coffee

Legendary Moroccan coffee house Bacha Coffee welcomes renewed beginnings with a celebration of senses and smells for Ramadan this year. Create everlasting memories throughout the season with heartfelt gestures of coffee-themed gifts and accessories, adorned in a myriad of hues, aromas and experiences, where the art of flavour and the spirit of ceremony beautifully intertwine.

With a curated selection of 100% Arabica, artisanal coffee accessories, invite the magical experience of Bacha’s coffee room into any abode with the new Fleur du Maroc Scented Candle or the Coffee Hour Gift Set!

Explore Bacha Coffee’s series of gift sets, each a fine addition to any coffee collection and Iftar table.